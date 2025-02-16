How to obtain cactus without desert in Minecraft

Minecraft cactus is found mostly in desert biomes, but they can also sometimes be found in the badland biome. Mojang has recently introduced an exciting update to cacti in the game, adding a flower that blooms atop these desert plants. This upcoming update, which emphasizes the game's ambiance, promises to bring a much-needed refresh to the overall experience.

If your Minecraft adventures haven't led you to the arid regions, there are a few alternative methods to acquire cacti without setting foot in a desert. In this article, we will look into all the different ways you can obtain cacti.

Finding Minecraft cactus without a desert

Deserts are not the only place to find cactus in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

One reliable and easy method is trading with the wandering trader. This itinerant merchant sporadically appears near players, offering a variety of items in exchange for emeralds. Occasionally, cacti are among the goods available, offering a convenient way to obtain them without biome-specific exploration.

Keep an ear out for the trader's distinctive humming and the soft bleating of their accompanying llamas. Another benefit of the trader is that he will appear in any biome. Exploring igloos in snowy biomes presents another opportunity. Some igloos feature hidden basements accessible via a trapdoor beneath a carpet.

You can find a potted cactus within these basements, offering a unique method to acquire cacti without desert traversal. Similarly, desert villages often house potted cacti and three-block tall cacti within certain buildings, making village exploration a fruitful endeavor.

Additionally, cacti have a chance of generating in the entrance chambers of Trial Chambers, which are underground structures introduced in recent updates. When you roam inside these chambers, you might find cacti alongside other valuable loot, adding an adventurous alternative to your cactus acquisition strategies.

How to grow and farm cacti

You can grow and farm cactus in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Farming is easy after you've obtained at least one cactus. Plant the cactus on a sand block, ensuring no adjacent blocks are present. Cacti break if they come into contact with other blocks, and they don't require water or light to grow, which makes them low-maintenance.

Harvesting the top blocks while leaving the base intact allows for continuous growth, which will ensure a steady supply for crafting green dye and help set up defensive structures. There are so many creative ways to use the plant.

Deserts are the natural habitat for cacti in Minecraft but players can also acquire them through alternative means, such as trading with wandering traders, exploring igloo basements, investigating desert villages, or exploring the Trial Chambers.

These methods will make you a resourceful player and help you reap the benefits of cacti without necessarily exploring the desert.

