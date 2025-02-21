Why new spawn eggs were a much-needed change in Minecraft

Minecraft is finally updating its Creative mode in the latest Snapshot 25w08a, which brings a much-needed refresh to spawn eggs by making them look like the mobs they spawn. This update isn't just about aesthetics, however — it's also a game-changer for players trying to find the right mob quickly.

Earlier, spawn eggs were simple, with different colored speckles indicating which mob they belonged to. While this system worked initially, Minecraft has grown tremendously over the years, adding tons of new mobs and variants. This has made it harder to differentiate spawn eggs at a glance, especially for players who don't memorize every single color combination.

Not to mention, some of the old egg colors looked pretty similar. In fact, one of the biggest drawbacks of the old spawn eggs was how difficult they were for colorblind players to distinguish. Many of the shades were too close to each other, making it frustrating to pick the right mob.

Finally a Minecraft Creative mode update

Creative mode has so many blocks that it becomes confusing (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

This new update addresses that issue by giving each spawn egg the actual appearance of the mob it spawns. Now, when you’re looking for a cow, a creeper, or a camel, you can spot the right egg instantly without struggling to differentiate between near-identical colors.

While the Creative mode inventory has always been full of blocks, items, and tools, with the increasing number of mobs in the game, it was getting tricky to find the right spawn egg. With the new update, the eggs now have distinct features like wings, horns, or snouts, making them easier to identify at a glance. So, if you’ve ever spent too much time scrolling through the inventory trying to find the right mob, this change will save you quite some time and effort.

Another good addition to this update is the new spawn egg sizes — small, medium, and large, which indicate the size of the mob inside. This little detail makes Creative mode even more intuitive. This change to spawn eggs may seem small, but it’s a huge improvement for Minecraft players. It makes Creative mode more accessible, organized, and fun.

Regardless of whether you're building a zoo, testing mob behaviors, or just messing around, this update makes spawning mobs in the game easier than ever.

This update has several other interesting additions, including mob variants for cows, pigs, and chickens, new vegetation like firefly bush, and more. Firefly is one feature that fans have wanted in the game forever and Mojang finally answers fan prayers.

You can check out all the features in Snapshot 25w08a. Overall, this update seems to shape itself to be one of the best-ever Minecraft game drops.

