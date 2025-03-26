A Minecraft Movie could have been completely animated like the special Bedrock Edition server

Mojang recently opened the special Bedrock Edition server to promote their upcoming film, A Minecraft Movie. This special server will be live from March 25 to April 7, 2025. The server is a complete replica of the world in which the film is set and also allow players to protect the village against piglins.

The modified village, the arch-like terrain generation, all the film's main characters, and other details are depicted on the server. After exploring the server and seeing its animated elements, an argument can be made that A Minecraft Movie could have looked a lot better if it were completely animated, just like the special server.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Reasons why A Minecraft Movie could have looked better as an animated film similar to the special Bedrock server

A Minecraft Movie's live-action approach does not sit well with the game's world

The animated characters on the server look much better than live-action ones. (Image via YouTube/@WarnerBros || Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios))

When Warner Bros. and Mojang started releasing teasers and trailers for A Minecraft Movie, thousands of fans instantly commented on how weird the live-action design choice looked for the game. When people saw four main characters entering the animated Minecraft world, they were unimpressed by how the film looked.

After a few months, YouTube was filled with loads of fans creating remakes of the teasers and trailers that were completely animated and felt like it was made in the game itself with pixellated character skins and textures.

Many people in the community collectively disliked the live-action approach of A Minecraft Movie.

In A Minecraft Movie Bedrock Edition server, we get to see how the world and the characters would have looked if the film were completely animated and made with vanilla textures. As soon as we enter the special server, it instantly feels a lot like Minecraft, unlike what the film is trying to portray.

Since the film's name is 'A Minecraft Movie,' it should evoke the original feeling of playing the vanilla version without any modification. This feeling is not truly evoked by the live-action film we will be receiving on April 4, 2025.

A Minecraft Movie's animated world could have been closer to the original textures

The vanilla version of the film's world looks much better than the animated one. (Image via YouTube/@WarnerBros || Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Apart from the live-action aspect, the world of A Minecraft Movie also would have looked better with basic vanilla textures.

Even though A Minecraft Movie aims to show high-resolution textures for each block and add directional lighting, reflections, and volumetric fog, its overall design feels detached from the original game.

Every gamer who has ever played Minecraft started their journey in the base game without any mods. The game has basic graphics, an extremely pixelated and blocky world, and no special lighting, reflections, or shadows. Even today, millions of players enjoy the game without any mods, texture packs, or shaders.

Hence, A Minecraft Movie's world will not give the feeling that the audience is watching a film about the sandbox game.

On the other hand, when we enter A Minecraft Movie's special Bedrock Edition server, its world instantly feels more like a Minecraft world. This is simply because the texture pack is very pixelated. It has basic lighting effects, no reflections, and no realistic shadows.

Hence, the filmmakers could have just made the film's world a lot more basic and closer to the original Minecraft graphics to capture the essence of the 15-year-old game.

