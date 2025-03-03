A Minecraft Movie: Release date, trailers, cast, and more

A Minecraft Movie is a new live-action film produced by Warner Bros. Back in 2014, the creator of the game, Markus Persson, announced that a film about the game was in discussion. Fast forward to 2022, news started to pop up that Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment were working on the film. The teasers and trailers of the live-action film went live in 2024, and gradually, details were shared about the film.

Ad

Here are all the major details about A Minecraft Movie, including release date, runtime, cast, plot outline, and more.

All major details for A Minecraft Movie

When will Minecraft Movie release and what will its runtime?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

A few days ago, Warner Bros. released the final trailer for A Minecraft Movie. This trailer showed more exciting scenes from the film and outlined a loose plotline. In this trailer, they also revealed the release date of the film.

A Minecraft Movie is set to release on April 4, 2025. According to IMDb, the film's runtime will be around one hour and 41 minutes. This means that it will be on the shorter side.

Ad

How many A Minecraft Movie trailers have been released?

Ad

In total, Warner Bros. released two official trailers for A Minecraft Movie, along with a bunch of teasers.

The first official trailer was released on November 20, 2024, where we saw a brief history of Steve's past and how four other real-life characters entered the world of Minecraft. The trailer also mildly outlined the plot of the film..

Ad

In February 2025, Warner Bros. released the second and last trailer for the film. In this trailer, the plot of the film was more clearly outlined, along with some more exciting scenes to hype up the audience. This trailer also showed several other new mobs like pandas, vindicators, and a new piglin mob as the main villain.

Full cast of A Minecraft Movie

The film will be live-action with lots of real-life actors playing different characters (Image via YouTube/YouTube/@WarnerBros.)

The cast of A Minecraft Movie consists of both real-life and voice actors. As of now, six actors are shown in the trailers, and a few are shown voicing different mobs. Here is the list of the entire cast and which character they will be playing:

Ad

Jack Black - Steve

Jason Momoa - Garett Garrison

Emma Myres - Natalie

Jennifer Coolidge - VP Marlene

Danielle Brooks - Dawn

Sebastian Eugene Hansen - Henry

Rachel House - Malgosha

A Minecraft Movie's plot outline

A Minecraft Movie's plot is heavily inspired by the Minecraft Legends game (Image via YouTube/@WarnerBros.)

Per the trailers and teasers published by Warner Bros., the outline of the plot of A Minecraft Movie can be clearly seen.

Ad

The basic plot is that Steve enters the game's world several years ago and starts exploring and surviving. Later, four more people enter the game's world by accident: Garett, Natalie, Dawn, and Henry. They meet with Steve and get to know how the Overworld is in danger and will be invaded by piglins of the Nether. Finally, they decide to join forces and use their powers to defend the Overworld.

It is worth mentioning that this plot outline is only confirmed by the trailers. The film will likely have a more detailed plot, which will be revealed when it is released.

Ad

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!