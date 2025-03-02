A Minecraft Movie is expanding the game's universe with new additions

The final trailer for the highly anticipated A Minecraft Movie has dropped, and it is bringing exciting new elements to the game’s universe. The trailer reveals fresh items, mob variants, and other additions that are already available for players in the game. However, the movie's storyline has introduced some lore that does not align perfectly with the existing sandbox.

The movie follows a group of people from the real world who get transported into the Minecraft dimension. This unique premise is likely why the movie’s lore doesn’t completely connect with the original game’s universe. For now, it’s safe to assume that this crossover is just for the movie and won’t be part of the official lore.

The new Minecraft Items

The movie features a lot of new items (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming || Spark Universe)

We caught sight of a new item in the movie’s trailer itself, where Jason Momoa’s character was shown crafting a buck-chuket. This weapon looks like a pair of nunchuks and could be a fun addition to the game. Players can already try out the item by downloading the new free movie-based add-on from the Marketplace.

Another standout item is the lava chicken. This hot new feature is part of the Lava Chicken add-on. Eating the chicken propels players forward and leaves a trail of fire wherever they step. It’s a powerful and chaotic addition that could make the classic game even more fun.

The add-ons also introduce spears, battleaxes, and other weapons, giving players more combat options than ever before. These additions are probably part of the movie as well.

New mob variants

New variants of existing mobs are always welcome (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming || Spark Universe)

The movie is set to introduce several new mob variants, and most of them are within the piglin family. The A Minecraft Movie add-on provides a first-hand look at these new variants, including Malgosha, a boss-like piglin wielding the powerful Staff of Dominance.

The Staff of Dominance is crafted using the Orb of Dominance, an item first seen in the spin-off game Minecraft Dungeons. This crossover between different Minecraft games adds an extra layer of connections for longtime fans to spot.

Another boss, called The Great Hog, is also included in the add-on, though he doesn't make an appearance in the final trailer. Hence, we will have to wait and see if he is in the movie.

While the movie’s storyline might not become part of the game's official lore, the new items and mobs are already available through Marketplace add-ons. These additions could hint at possible future updates for the main game. Even if Mojang decides not to add the exact items, they could take inspiration from them and come up with something even better.

