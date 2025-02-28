A Minecraft Movie reveals a sneak peek at the new villain in the final trailer

Minecraft has been intensively promoting its movie in the past two days, with a new free add-on and the release of the final trailer. The add-on revealed a few spoiler items for the game like Malgosha. This same mob’s first live-action glimpse was shared in the trailer as well. He appears in a small segment at the 48-second mark of the trailer.

A baby piglin draws something colorful and Malgosha asks to show it. When the innocent Minecraft mob shows its work, the villain kills it.

Who is the villain in A Minecraft Movie?

The new boss villain might gain more popularity after the movie's release (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming || Spark Universe)

The villain is a boss added to the add-on and is a wizard. He shoots fireballs at you and summons minions. Once you kill him, he will drop one of two new items: the orb of dominance or Malgosha’s staff.

With the two items, you can craft the staff of dominance. He is not the strongest boss in the game, but still a fun challenge in the add-on. He is one of the best aspects of the movie — or at least it appears so from the trailer. He is a highlight in the add-on as well.

More about A Minecraft Movie

The first trailer for A Minecraft Movie sparked mixed reactions, leaving fans unsure of what to expect. Recent leaks featuring a baby zombie jockey have taken Reddit by storm with the community reacting in a more lighthearted, humorous tone.

The film’s plot takes an unconventional route following a group of characters pulled through a portal into the blocky world. With no choice but to adapt and survive, they embark on a quest alongside an unlikely expert, the legendary builder Steve.

Directed by Jared Hess, best known for Napoleon Dynamite, the movie blends adventure and comedy, with a star-studded cast including Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Hansen, and Jennifer Coolidge.

Hess’s signature quirky style could be the secret ingredient to making this adaptation work. The second trailer shows more promise, though fan reception remains divided across YouTube, proving that the film's success will largely depend on how well it captures the magic of the beloved game.

