"Literally why who greenlighted this": Minecraft fans disgusted by realistic chicken and baby zombie from live-action movie

Minecraft is getting a movie and each time fans get a glimpse of it, the reactions are so much fun. Recently, a picture surfaced on Reddit, posted by u/PartyPlatypus6212, with the simple yet pointed question: "Why. Literally why who greenlighted this?" This seemingly innocuous query, accompanied by an image, ignited a firestorm of discussion.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Posted within a Minecraft subreddit, it highlights a point of contention that resonated with thousands. A lot of people felt the baby zombie from the live-action movie was scary and nightmare fuel. Few people found its grotesqueness funny and joked around. Let's go through a thread where people joked about the design.

Baby zombies have spooked people for a long time (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/u/PartyPlatypus6212)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

u/Strong-Helicopter-10 commented that it was a big chicken if Hulk could fit on it and u/Opposite-Rough-5845 found it funny how it looked like a baby Hulk. u/FoodExisting8405 joked and asked them to not give Marvel any ideas.

Ad

Comment byu/Party-Platypus-6212 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

u/Devatator_ joined in and said it was bold of them to assume it was not already in production, doubling down on the sarcastic tone. A lot of other fans also joined in and talked about Marvel and their habit of greenlighting bad ideas.

Comment byu/Party-Platypus-6212 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

u/Automatic_Tie_3188 corrected that it wasn't The Incredible Hulk, but The Amazing Bulk, and u/AveryCoooolDude asked if that was a mockbuster. A lot of fans in the subreddit continued the joke thread and found the comments funny.

About the upcoming Minecraft movie

Ad

A Minecraft Movie is an upcoming adventure-comedy directed by Jared Hess, bringing the world of the beloved sandbox game to life in a way that feels reminiscent of Jumanji. Instead of directly adapting the game's survival mechanics, the film follows a bunch of misfits who are transported from the real world into Minecraft’s blocky universe.

With no choice but to adapt, they seem to embark on a journey alongside an expert crafter named Steve. The cast includes Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Jennifer Coolidge, promising a mix of action, humor, and classic Minecraft chaos.

Ad

The first teaser received mixed reactions, with many criticizing the CGI and live-action blend, while others enjoyed its quirky approach. Memes quickly flooded the internet, poking fun at various moments from the trailer. The second trailer was met with a warmer response, gradually winning over skeptics.

With its Jumanji-style premise, a star-studded cast, and a world built on imagination, A Minecraft Movie aims to bring the beloved game to life. While the movie is not out, it might be talked about for years to come whether it ends up being good or bad. A new take on the series is always a welcome addition and will have some benefits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!