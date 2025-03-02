Minecraft Forbidden and Arcanus mod: Features and download guide

Minecraft has its fair share of magic-related elements. Players can enchant their gear and explore magical creatures in mysterious biomes. However, the sandbox is still very basic in that regard, especially when compared to other fantasy-focused titles. Since the game has mod support, the community has come up with loads of fantasy, RPG, and magic-related mods.

Ad

One of the most popular RPG/magic mods for the title is Forbidden and Arcanus. Here is everything to know about it.

Features and download guide for Forbidden and Arcanus mod for Minecraft

What does the Forbidden and Arcanus mod offer?

The mod adds various magical weapons, tools, items, trinkets, and more (Image via CurseForge/cesar_zorak || Mojang)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Forbidden and Arcanus is one of the biggest mods for those who want new/extra features in Minecraft. On top of adding new blocks and items, it also features new smelting, crafting, mining, and combat mechanics based on them. Forbidden and Arcanus references another popular mod called Thaumcraft and also takes inspiration from several roleplaying, fantasy, supernatural, mythological, and magical games.

Ad

Trending

It adds a new smelter block called Cilbano, which can be set up using various Polished Darkstone Bricks, a Cilbano core, and Mundabitur Dust.

The mod also allows players to perform rituals using the Hephaestus Forge, which is a custom area players can create using Polished Darkstone, Arcane Chiseled Polished Darkstone, and other new items. Rituals can be conducted by using one main ingredient that goes in the middle of the Forge's GUI, and it can be enhanced using Aureal, souls, blood, and experience.

Ad

The mod also generates new ores like Runic Stone, Arcane Crystal, Xpetrified, and Stella Arcanum all around the Overworld at different levels.

There are lots of new fantasy-like features that players can delve into once they install and play around with Forbidden and Arcanus. It packs so many features that it is simply impossible to list every little detail in one article. For more info, players can visit the mod's wiki page.

Ad

How to download and install the Forbidden and Arcanus mod

Forbidden and Arcanus can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge)

Here is a short guide on how to get the mod:

Ad

Download and install either the Forge or NeoForge modding API. Make sure to download the modding API for the game version 1.21.1, as that's the latest version the Forbidden and Arcanus mod supports as of now. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Forbidden and Arcanus mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with 1.21.1. Copy and paste the mod file into the "mods" folder present in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge or NeoForge 1.21.1 modded version. Open the game and enter a new world to start exploring the new magical mod.

Ad

Check out other latest articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!