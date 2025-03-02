"the elytra looks god awful": Fans disappointed by elytra's appearance in A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie is right around the corner and things are looking interesting for the film. Fans were quite disappointed with the visuals of the project when the first teaser dropped last year. The blocky world looked bizarre, the mobs had an uncanny mix of animation and realism, and the cast did not seem to fit their role.

With the release of the final trailer, it seems that nothing much has changed. A Minecraft player named @whimsicalmists posted on X featuring a scene from the trailer, especially the elytra. The rigid metallic look made it appear like a corrugated metal roof used in construction.

@Miyuukinnie agreed with the original poster, adding that everything about this movie looks "horrible". Recently ,another X user made a post featuring how the villager looks, and almost everyone agreed that mixing realistic skin texture with the game’s blocky design was a bad idea.

Another user named @MicahTheManiac_ rhetorically asked what Mojang Studios was thinking when designing the props in the movie. User @shikitezu said that it barely even looks like a wing. The original poster replied saying that it’s just eight steel plates glued together. User @ryderbigsmoke pointed out that it's not just the wings; everything else looked the same to them.

X users talk about the elytra's appearance in the trailer (Image via X)

User @FakeThonkus pointed out an interesting fact. The elytra being used in the trailer implies that Steve somehow managed to travel to the End dimension with one ender pearl, kill the ender dragon, loot end cities to take the elytra, and then come back to the overworld. That said, the makers may have changed how elytra is acquired in the movie, or it shows a scene from the final act.

Players were not happy with the elytra design in the Minecraft movie (Image via X)

Another user named @GenrihGAYne said that they remember elytras as bug-like wings and not like bird wings. With that in mind, it makes sense for the wings to look like that as it somewhat resembles bug wings. However, the user added that they would still prefer the movie to be fully animated.

User @peridot_the_kit mentioned that the prop designers could have made them like elytrons, from where the word “elytra” has been taken. However, they chose to make it look like an odd metal sheet.

A Minecraft Movie and all the expectations from it

Jack Black as Steve in the Minecraft movie (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)

The announcement of A Minecraft Movie was extremely exciting for fans of the game. Players had been waiting for an undertaking like this for years, and finally, it was coming to fruition. However, things changed and left a sour taste when the first teaser of the movie was dropped.

Several fans could not understand why Warner Bros and Mojang Studios decided to go with live-action instead of animating the movie completely. The makers did clarify that they wanted to do something that was never done before, and animating the movie would not qualify for that.

However, recent discussions about the appearance of the mobs, such as how the pillagers look in a particular scene, have disappointed fans even more.

The movie releases on April 5, this year.

