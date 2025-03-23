Minecraft finally adds a new way to fly in the game

Mojang Studios is finally adding a new method of flying in Minecraft with the next game drop – which is in relation to the new ghast variant that will also be arriving. This comes as big news since elytra is the only item through which players can currently fly. The new flying method is related to the upcoming features called happy ghast and a harness.

Here is everything we know about how Mojang is adding a new way to fly in Minecraft.

How Mojang introduced a new flying method to Minecraft with happy ghast and harness

Happy ghast can wear harnesses and allow players to fly on them (Image via Mojang Studios)

Happy ghast is a new ghast variant recently announced by Mojang Studios at the first Minecraft Live 2025. This variant will arrive with the next game drop this summer.

Happy ghast can only be spawned in a world if a player finds or crafts a dried ghast block, grows it into a ghastling by submerging the block in water, and further grows the ghastling using snowballs.

The new ghast variant is the opposite of regular Nether ghasts. They have a calm smile on their faces and will be passive towards everyone. Since they are friendly, they allow players to fly on them using a new item called a harness.

The harness can be made of three pieces of leather, two glass blocks, and one wool block. It is a saddle that is exclusive to happy ghasts. Once the new ghast variant wears it, players can right-click on it to ride the new flying creature.

They can control the height of the flight, the forward and backward movements, and the direction.

The combination of a harness and happy ghast will allow players to fly (Image via Mojang Studios // Sportskeeda Gaming)

Minecraft has been around for over 15 years, and throughout this time, players had to get an elytra after defeating the Ender Dragon in order to fly. Now, however, they will be able to do so without having to complete the game.

Furthermore, the ghast harness will be able to remain stationary mid-air and accommodate up to four players on a single harness.

