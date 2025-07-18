5 items worth looting from the Minecraft Ocean Monument

Ocean Monument is the largest underwater structure in Minecraft. These can be found generating in deep ocean biomes. The moment players reach near this structure, they will be jumpscared with a mining fatigue by three elder guardians inside it. Despite this effect, the Ocean Monument is worth exploring and looting because of what it offers.

Here is a list of some great items that can be looted from an Ocean Monument in Minecraft.

List of 5 great items to loot from the Minecraft Ocean Monument

1) Sponge

Sponge is one of the rarest blocks to get from Ocean Monuments (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

A sponge might be a common object in the real world, but it is surprisingly rare in Minecraft. It is only found in some Ocean Monuments in a special sponge room. Since the structure is submerged in water, the sponges will also be completely wet.

These items can be mined with any tool and obtained as blocks. The main role of sponges is to quickly remove water from anywhere. When a dry sponge is placed in a small water body, it can completely suck in all the water and make the area dry. The wet sponge can then be dried in various ways.

2) Gold

There are several gold blocks hidden in every Ocean Monument (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In every single Ocean Monument, there is a large room where some ancient race secretly hid gold blocks. The room shown in the picture above is the exact room where players will find gold blocks hidden behind the sea lanterns and dark prismarine blocks.

This is one of the best items to loot from the structure since gold can be used in various ways, like making golden food items and other gold blocks.

3) Tide Armor Trim

Tide armor trim can only be dropped by an Elder Guardian (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Armor trims are items through which players can apply various unique designs onto their armor parts. One of these is called tide armor trim, which players can only get by killing elder guardians. Since elder guardians only spawn inside Ocean Monuments, this armor trim can be considered a structure loot.

Each structure has three elder guardians, who have a 20% of dropping the armor trim. Hence, there is a strong chance that players can get at least one of them. The armor trim can later be duplicated on a crafting table using seven diamonds and one prismarine block.

4) Prismarine Crystals

Prismarine crystals are also a rare item to get from the structure (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Prismarine crystals are also a rare item that can be looted from the Ocean Monument. Though these crystals are also found in other places, like buried treasure chests, or by breaking sea lanterns in other structures. However, it can be obtained in abundance from the monument.

Apart from mining sea lanterns, it can also be obtained by killing guardians and elder guardians. Later on, prismarine crystals can be used to make sea lanterns by combining them with prismarine shards.

5) Prismarine Shards

Prismarine shards are the most common item to loot in the structure (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Prismarine shards are one of the rare items that can only be obtained by killing guardians and elder guardians. These are important items to loot from an Ocean Monument since they allow players to craft various prismarine-related blocks like dark prismarine, prismarine, prismarine bricks, and even sea lanterns.

