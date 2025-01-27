Is sponge worth getting in Minecraft?

The sponge is a rare block in Minecraft that players can obtain from Ocean Monuments. It allows them to absorb water blocks and turn them into air blocks. Despite being something that does a simple job, it is quite rare and difficult to find and obtain.

Hence, the question can be asked whether Sponge is really worth getting in Minecraft or not. The answer will mostly be no, except in a particular scenario.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Why sponge is not worth getting in Minecraft, except for one scenario

Sponge is difficult to obtain

Sponges are found only in Ocean Monuments (Image via Mojang Studios)

As mentioned above, the sponge is a really difficult block to obtain in Minecraft since it is found in Ocean Monuments. These structures itself are hard to find, and players usually need an explorer map to find one. Furthermore, when they raid the structure, they will have to fight off loads of guardians and elder guardians - underwater hostile mobs. Both of them shoot lasers from their eyes that can deal several hearts' worth of damage.

The sponges are located in a specific room in the maze that is the Ocean Monument. The layout can make it tough to find the blocks. Furthermore, there is no guarantee that every monument will have a sponge room.

Apart from that, the blocks can also be obtained by killing an elder guardian.

Alternate to sponge for smaller projects

Players can use alternatives to sponge-like filling a small water body with sand (Image via Mojang Studios)

Another reason why a sponge is not worth getting is that there are several alternatives to the block. One of the most popular ones is gravel and sand. These are affected by gravity, even underwater. Hence, if they are placed without a solid block underneath them, they will sink to the ground.

Over the years, players have used sand or gravel to block small water bodies or even large lava lakes in both Overworld and Nether. They can just keep placing sand blocks to fill the entire water or lava-filled space and then shovel it to create a place without water.

Even though sponges can make this process a lot faster, players will still need to dry them up in various ways, which can take time.

Hence, sponges are not worth getting since there are good alternatives in Minecraft.

Sponge is only useful in large projects around water

Sponges are only useful in large projects that are surrounded by water (Image via Reddit/Polj1c)

The only scenario in which sponges will be worth getting from an Ocean Monument is when players plan a massive building project on the water bed itself. That is when they will need all the sponges they can obtain, as they will have to clear out a massive area of water to start building.

Renovating the Ocean Monument itself is one of the most popular building projects that players take up in Minecraft. To achieve that, sponges will be of enormous help.

