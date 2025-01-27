Minecraft player shares incredible city-like bases built over nine years

Minecraft players often dedicate years of their lives to building things in the game and these creations are then shared to Reddit for other fans to check. Redditor u/Mr_Chubkins had shared the monolith alone in a post before, and now he has shared his full base. It is massive and is built like a city, and according to the post, the build took him over nine years to build.

Trending

Minecraft Redditors have shared so many of their creations, and these posts are some of the many reasons why the game has lasted this long. An active community is an important thing for long-running games. Many users commented on the post and shared their opinions. They also asked interesting questions.

Comment byu/Mr_Chubkins from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

u/DaftmanZeus commented that it was some beautiful dedication and asked if the server/version had been updated in any way. u/Mr_Chubkins replied that they had updated to every new version that came out, starting with version 1.11 in 2016.

The poster seems to have reset the Nether before the Nether Update came out, so it featured all new biomes. There were only a couple of spots where biomes immediately changed to another, but they didn't mind and enjoyed having some old-school terrain around their base.

Redditors discuss the post (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/u/Mr_Chubkins)

Another user, u/GoreSeeker, asked the poster to make sure they had off-machine backups, as they didn't want to see a post about losing a 10-year-old world to a drive failure. u/Mr. Chubkins replied that they had many backups and appreciated the concern.

The original poster also mentioned that they make regular backups a couple of times a week, hoping to play this world for many years to come and it seems they have it backed up in every possible way.

Comment byu/Mr_Chubkins from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

The base is more like a city, as one user, u/ShadowYeet01, says, which can be agreed upon.

Other interesting Minecraft Reddit posts

Minecraft fans recreate Breath of the Wild map (Image via u/lg_cuber@Reddit || Mojang Studios)

The Reddit community often posts about many different things. They share a lot of different things like seeds, new ideas for the game, their builds, and much more. Let’s take a look at a few recent posts.

Recently, a player shared an interesting seed with a long-legged pyramid. When it comes to crazy builds, this one comes to mind.

A player recreated and shared the famous “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” map in Minecraft. They took over three years to complete this massive project, which was well-received by the community.

These Minecraft creations are just the tip of the iceberg of what the community shares. The combat update removed sword blocking, which was widely criticized. A Redditor posted ideas about how it could be reintroduced. Ideas, such as cow variants, were also proposed after the reveal of pig variants in the new update.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!