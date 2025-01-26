Minecraft player discovers an oddly generated desert pyramid at an unusual height

Minecraft seeds help generate an infinite number of different worlds, and when you have a particular seed number, it will always generate the same world across all. There are subreddits dedicated to the game, where players often share worlds they find interesting.

Redditor u/MZEEN1367 made a post called “I would call this The Legs,” where he shared a Minecraft seed and the location of a desert pyramid. What's so special about this pyramid? It had spawned in the sky above and seemingly had long legs stretching to the ground.

u/STM_Studios said that they were those legs. u/PepperAnn1inaMillion replied that the image reminded them of an iron golem, and that they could probably sculpt it into one.

u/an_anon_butdifferent suggested building stairs from the ground to the entrance, and u/BrokenEyebrow replied to them that the premade staircase towers were convenient.

The Redditor shared the seed and other details (Image via Reddit/u/MZEEN1367)

The Redditor who made the post also shared the Minecraft seed and coordinates. They have been listed below for fans who want to check it out.

Seed: 32224767973644761

32224767973644761 Coordinates: 104, 230, 56

104, 230, 56 Edition: Bedrock

A few people commented below when he shared it. One appreciated that he shared the coordinates, and the other replied by saying that it is as long as the seed.

Desert pyramids in Minecraft

Pyramids have been a part of Minecraft for a while (Image via Mojang Studios)

Desert pyramids, often also called desert temples, are structures that spawn in desert biomes. Built primarily from sandstone, these architectural marvels feature intricate patterns of orange terracotta in the shape of an Ankh, a symbol of life and the Nile River in ancient Egypt. These temples are treasure troves for adventurers, offering both rewards and risks.

At first glance, the pyramid’s top often peeks above the sand, even if most of the structure is buried. A single-block-wide window at the top provides access, though it comes with the risk of fall damage. The main entrance leads to a 21×21 checkerboard floor featuring a wind rose symbol with a blue terracotta centerpiece.

Beneath this lies a hidden danger: a stone pressure plate rigged to nine blocks of TNT, protecting four loot chests filled with treasures like diamonds, saddles, and the elusive dune armor trim. Beware, as mobs can spawn in this unlit room, potentially triggering the trap before you arrive.

Update 1.20 added more intrigue with a secret buried room at the back of the pyramid, accessible through collapsed stairs. This 5×5 chamber is partially filled with suspicious sand and can be uncovered. Players can engage in Minecraft archaeological game mechanics here while navigating its sandstone.

You can get loot like dune armor trim, saddle, diamonds, and more in this structure. Also note that desert pyramids appear less frequently in Minecraft Java Edition than in Bedrock Edition.

