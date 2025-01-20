  • home icon
Minecraft fan suggests new cow variants for the upcoming game update

By Yashvasin Raj S
Modified Jan 20, 2025 18:23 GMT
More variants of existing mobs are always welcome
More variants of existing mobs are always welcome (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/u/juniorvander )

Minecraft recently announced 2025’s first game drop, introducing two new pig variants. This has sparked fans’ speculation about other mob variants, and the community has shared several creative ideas. Apart from new variants of the classic mob, the update was an ambiance-focused drop with features like leaf litter, and falling leaves.

Warm, Temperate and Cold cow variants byu/juniorvander inMinecraft
u/juniorvander made a post where they shared concepts for two new versions of the Minecraft cow. Similar to the new pigs, they introduced cold and warm variants. They also added ears, a snout, and a tail to the 3D model of the classic mob.

Redditors discuss the real-life inspiration of the cows (Image via Reddit/u/juniorvander)
Redditors discuss the real-life inspiration of the cows (Image via Reddit/u/juniorvander)

u/muscle_man_mike expressed that they loved the hairy cow, describing it as a “chill dude.” u/RealRupert suggested it might represent a Highland cow and that it could be called a "highland coo" when said with a Scottish accent.

u/juniorvander explained that the white cow is called Nelore, an Indian breed commonly found in Brazil as well. They also identified the second breed as Maine-Anjou from France and the third as a Highland cow from Scotland. u/rcsarson shared that their Scottish great-grandmother always referred to such cows as "muckle coos."

Redditors discuss the spin-off variants of the cow (Image via Reddit/u/juniorvander)
Redditors discuss the spin-off variants of the cow (Image via Reddit/u/juniorvander)

u/MonkeysxMoo35 pointed out that a cow variant already exists: the Wooly Cow, exclusive to Minecraft Earth and Dungeons. They expressed hope that pigs would also receive temperature-based variants and that the Wooly Cow might eventually join vanilla Minecraft as a cold-biome variant, with bonus points if Mojang allowed players to shear them.

u/juniorvander responded by saying their model was inspired by the Wooly Cow but included some tweaks. u/MonkeysxMoo35 replied that they had suspected this but weren’t entirely sure since it hadn’t been mentioned. They initially assumed it was a coincidence.

About the new Minecraft update and pig variants

Pigs are one of the iconic Minecraft mobs (Image via Mojang Studios)
Pigs are one of the iconic Minecraft mobs (Image via Mojang Studios)

The first Minecraft update of 2025 has been announced bringing exciting new additions to the game. Among the highlights are two pig variants designed to reflect the biomes they inhabit. In cold biomes like the Snowy Tundra, players can now find a shaggy-coated pig adapted to the frigid environment.

Warm biomes, such as Deserts and Savannas, introduce a slimmer pig variant with a unique brown pattern perfectly suited to the heat. These changes not only improve the visual diversity of Minecraft’s mobs but also encourage players to create biome-specific farms.

In addition to the pig variants, the update includes several ambient features aimed at enriching Minecraft’s atmosphere. One notable addition is leaf litter, a decorative block that adds a natural look to forest floors and other areas. This small yet significant detail makes the game’s environment feel more alive and realistic.

The update also simplifies the crafting recipe for lodestones, a block used to control compasses in all three dimensions. Previously, crafting a lodestone required netherite, a rare and valuable resource. With the new recipe, players will only need iron, making this useful tool more accessible to everyone.

