Minecraft 1.21.8 for Java Edition: What's new in the update?

Minecraft 1.21.8 for Java Edition is finally out, and this new hotfix introduces an array of features and changes. Additionally, it focuses on modifications that aim to improve gameplay experiences and resolve persistent bugs and other gameplay issues.

Here's everything new in Minecraft 1.21.8 for Java Edition.

All changes in Minecraft 1.21.8 for Java Edition

Minecraft 1.21.8 for Java Edition is a quick hotfix released by Mojang to address a series of persistent issues and bugs with the latest Chase the Skies game drop. Hotfixes are small updates released by the developer to rectify bugs and glitches in the game, ensuring players have a smooth gameplay experience.

Similarly, the update addresses an array of bugs and issues relating to graphical corruption and freeze issues experienced on devices with certain graphics specifications. One of the most significant fixes was addressing the issue where the game screen occasionally froze while running on Intel graphics of the Gen11 architecture.

Apart from this, it addressed another bug where the entity and block entity textures become corrupted over time on Intel graphics of Gen11 architecture. Apart from this, the issue of flickering and other graphical corruption after summoning one or multiple text_display entities on some Intel devices has also been rectified to ensure a smooth gameplay experience.

The update also resolves a glitch where Texture atlases, especially in texts, became corrupted over time on Intel graphics of Gen11 architecture. Similarly, the issue affecting the incorrect lighting of entities and block entities on this architecture was resolved as well.

Minecraft 1.21.8 for Java Edition also addressed issues regarding the items in the inventory and text, which were rendered in solid color after a while, making it difficult to interact with them. Additionally, the hotfix also resolves an issue where the game crashed when loading a resource pack with an invalid shader on some AMD graphics devices.

Players can download the Minecraft 1.21.8 ahead of its release if they do not wish to be plagued by these bugs, ensuring hassle-free gameplay while yearning for the mines.

