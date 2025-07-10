Minecraft fans have already figured out how to turn copper golems into war machines

Minecraft has just featured the copper golem, a new mob set to arrive with the upcoming game drop this year. This unique variant of the golem can sort items, making it a great addition to resource management. However, some ingenious players have already found ways to weaponize the adorable mob, turning them into devastating war machines.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about Minecraft fans weaponizing the new copper golem mob.

Minecraft fans have already found a way to weaponise the new copper golem

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Mojang has just featured the copper golem, a new mob set to arrive with the upcoming game drop. A variant of the golem, it spawns with a copper chest where players can drop items to be sorted into chests on their base. This makes it a great asset for resource management and handling, especially for those who love collecting resources.

However, less than a week since its debut in the latest beta and preview, players have come up with ingenious ways to weaponize the adorable mob and turn it into a war machine. Various clips on social media depict unique builds where the copper golem is seen picking up and sorting TNT that ignites and blows up or shoots off in the distance, dealing devastating damage.

Ad

Players have come up with unique builds employing creeper farms to produce powder, which is fed into the autocrafter to get TNT. It is then dropped in the copper chest, prompting the copper golem to pick it up and wreak havoc. Some players have engaged several of these mobs to create an endless artillery of explosive TNT shots, making it even more devastating.

The Minecraft community is known for its eagerness to turn anything into a weapon, including turning the happy ghast into a bomber airship. So, it comes as no surprise that they have banded together to find a way to turn this new mob into a weapon of mass destruction.

Ad

With the mob set to arrive in the upcoming drop, players can expect some explosive gameplay and other nefarious ways of devastating damage coming their way soon enough. The copper golem can be found in the latest beta and preview under the experimental tab for those who wish to try out this DIY artillery in the game.

Also read: Instead of the Vibrant Visuals update, Java edition is getting a rather different visual upgrade in the new Chase the Skies update

Ad

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!