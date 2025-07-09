How to sort items using copper golem in Minecraft

The copper golem in Minecraft is the newest mob featured in the recent snapshot and beta, offering players a variant of the iconic golem in the game. Unlike the protective counterpart, this entity is a great asset when it comes to resource management, sorting items, and streamlining the item collection process with ease.
Here's how you can sort items using a copper golem in Minecraft.
Guide to sorting items using copper golem in Minecraft
The copper golem in Minecraft is a nifty mob and a great asset for players who focus on resource management and item collection. A variant of the iron golem, it spawns with a copper chest that can be used as a way to manage and sort items collected by the players.
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Here's how you can sort items using the copper golem in Minecraft:
1) Spawn the copper golem close to your base
First, spawn the copper golem in Minecraft near your base. Ensure you spawn the mob close to where your chests are. This makes it easier for the entity to sort your items with ease.
Place a copper block and a carved pumpkin on top of it to spawn the copper golem. The mob will spawn with the copper chest, which is instrumental in sorting your items in the game.
Also read: Best Minecraft food mods to curb your hunger
2) Place items in the copper chest
Once the mob has spawned, simply take the items you wish to sort and place them in the copper chest that has spawned alongside the copper golem. Simply interact with the chest and place as many items as you wish inside the copper chest.
Note that the copper chest has a limited storage quantity, so if you wish to store more items, wait for the current items to get sorted. Alternatively, you can craft additional copper golems to speed up the process.
3) Wait for the items to get sorted
Once you have placed the items inside the copper chest, wait for the copper golem to interact with them. You will notice that the mob will pick up one type of item from the chest and carry it to the nearest chest in your base.
The copper golem will keep placing items to its maximum stackable limit, and once the type is over, it will choose a different item to place and sort. Once all items are sorted, the mob will keep roaming around the chest till you give it new items to work with.
Also read: Instead of the new Vibrant Visuals update, Java edition is getting a rather different visual upgrade in the Chase the Skies update
Check out our other Minecraft articles:
- How to get and use the Minecraft Reese's Sodium Options mod
- One happy ghast feature in Minecraft clearly doesn't make sense
- How to get boss mob spawn eggs in Minecraft
- How to get Minecraft 1.21.5 X-ray pack
- 4 best mods to bring mobs to life
- All fishing enchantments explained
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!