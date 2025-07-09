  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • How to sort items using copper golem in Minecraft

How to sort items using copper golem in Minecraft

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Jul 09, 2025 14:59 GMT
sort items using copper golem in Minecraft
Here's how you can sort items using copper golem in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The copper golem in Minecraft is the newest mob featured in the recent snapshot and beta, offering players a variant of the iconic golem in the game. Unlike the protective counterpart, this entity is a great asset when it comes to resource management, sorting items, and streamlining the item collection process with ease.

Ad

Here's how you can sort items using a copper golem in Minecraft.

sk promotional banner

Guide to sorting items using copper golem in Minecraft

The copper golem in Minecraft is a nifty mob and a great asset for players who focus on resource management and item collection. A variant of the iron golem, it spawns with a copper chest that can be used as a way to manage and sort items collected by the players.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Here's how you can sort items using the copper golem in Minecraft:

1) Spawn the copper golem close to your base

Spawn the copper golem in Minecraft near your base (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Spawn the copper golem in Minecraft near your base (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, spawn the copper golem in Minecraft near your base. Ensure you spawn the mob close to where your chests are. This makes it easier for the entity to sort your items with ease.

Ad

Place a copper block and a carved pumpkin on top of it to spawn the copper golem. The mob will spawn with the copper chest, which is instrumental in sorting your items in the game.

Also read: Best Minecraft food mods to curb your hunger

2) Place items in the copper chest

Place items in the copper chest for the mob to sort (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Place items in the copper chest for the mob to sort (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once the mob has spawned, simply take the items you wish to sort and place them in the copper chest that has spawned alongside the copper golem. Simply interact with the chest and place as many items as you wish inside the copper chest.

Ad

Note that the copper chest has a limited storage quantity, so if you wish to store more items, wait for the current items to get sorted. Alternatively, you can craft additional copper golems to speed up the process.

3) Wait for the items to get sorted

The copper golem in Minecraft will sort all the items you place in the copper chest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
The copper golem in Minecraft will sort all the items you place in the copper chest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once you have placed the items inside the copper chest, wait for the copper golem to interact with them. You will notice that the mob will pick up one type of item from the chest and carry it to the nearest chest in your base.

Ad

The copper golem will keep placing items to its maximum stackable limit, and once the type is over, it will choose a different item to place and sort. Once all items are sorted, the mob will keep roaming around the chest till you give it new items to work with.

Also read: Instead of the new Vibrant Visuals update, Java edition is getting a rather different visual upgrade in the Chase the Skies update

Ad

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

About the author
Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Twitter icon

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
Contact: [email protected]

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Sayendra Basu
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications