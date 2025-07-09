Copper golem vs item sorter: Which one is better in Minecraft?

Minecraft will soon be receiving copper golem in the fall game drop. This is a brand new friendly creature that will help players sort items in chests. It will gradually move around, open chests, pick items, and then place items in chests that already contain that particular item. Before the copper golem, players used automatic sorting systems to quickly place items in their respective chests.

While item sorters have always been a much faster and more efficient way of managing inventory, I feel like copper golem is a slightly better option in organizing the base's resources. Here's why.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why the copper golem is slightly better than item sorters in Minecraft

A copper golem is much easier to create

Copper golem can be created using one block of copper and one carved pumpkin (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One of the main reasons why copper golem is a better feature than item sorter is simply because of how easy it is to craft. Though there are many people in Minecraft's player base who are veterans in the game, there are still millions who are new and cannot build a complicated redstone contraption just to sort their items.

This is where copper golems will be better since they only require a block of copper and a carved pumpkin to be made. Players need to place the copper block and then place a carved pumpkin on top to instantly spawn the copper golem along with its copper chest. Once spawned, it will immediately start working and searching for items in the copper chest to sort out in other regular chests.

Because of how easy it is to spawn and employ copper golems, they are slightly better than full-fledged item sorters.

Copper golems are much livelier than item sorters

Copper golem adds more life to a base (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

It is safe to say that item sorters might be efficient, but they do not look too appealing to some. This can be because item sorters are simply player-made machines that sort items. Even though they are more efficient than copper golems, item sorters have an industrial look to them that can be off-putting.

Copper golems, on the other hand, are cute robot-like creatures with have unique movement animations, chest opening capabilities, and sounds. These features make them a lot more fascinating to watch, even though they are slower in sorting items.

Copper golems can greatly enhance a Minecraft base's look and feel. Any storage area will look a lot livelier with copper golems running around and sorting items.

