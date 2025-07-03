Minecraft copper golem guide: Spawning, behavior, and use

Copper golem is a new mob that will be added to Minecraft with the next game drop coming in the fall. Mojang first announced this mob on July 1, 2025, and released it as a test feature in Bedrock Edition's beta and preview versions. This creature was once a mob vote candidate, but lost against allay. Now, Mojang has decided to bring it to the game as a permanent mob.

Ad

Here is everything to know about the new copper golem mob in Minecraft.

Everything to know about the copper golem in Minecraft

Spawning

Copper golem spawns when a carved pumpkin is placed over a copper block (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

First, you must know that this new creature will not spawn anywhere naturally. Since it is a golem, the only way to spawn this mob is to manually create it using two particular blocks: a block of copper (any oxidation level) and a carved pumpkin.

Ad

Trending

You need to first place the block of copper on the ground, and then place a carved pumpkin on top of it. The moment the second block is kept, a copper golem will spawn along with its copper chest, which is also a new item coming to the Minecraft fall game drop.

Apart from this, there is, of course, a spawn egg in the creative inventory to spawn the copper golem in creative mode. In the same mode, you can also use commands to summon the copper golem without a copper chest.

Ad

Appearance and behavior

Copper golem is entirely made of copper and has unique behavior (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Since the copper golem was already introduced back in 2021, many players might have a good idea of what the final mob will look like. The mob looks quite like how it was first introduced. It is a small, one-block-tall creature that is completely made up of copper and with bright yellow eyes. It has a small lightning rod on its head.

Ad

Since this mob is made up of copper, it can also oxidize like other copper blocks. However, it only starts to oxidise seven hours after it first spawns in a world. Furthermore, if you create a copper golem with already oxidized blocks of copper, the mob will summon with that exact oxidation level.

It has a fascinating walking style, and it occasionally spins its head and body around, since its body is divided into separate sections. The mob has a detailed robotic animation when it opens a chest and searches for items.

Ad

After it spawns, it mainly focuses on opening the copper chests and looking for items, or wandering around for a few seconds if it is not able to find any items to work with.

Uses of copper golem

Copper golem's primary use is to sort items in chests (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The copper golem's only purpose is to take items from copper chests and place them in other regular chests. This way, it can help you sort items in your base.

Ad

Copper golems will keep checking for items in the copper chest every few seconds. If there is an item in it, it will pick it up and place it in either an empty regular chest or a chest in which that same item is already present.

For example, if you arrive from an exploration trip and dump every item in a copper chest, the copper golem will slowly take items from it, and place them in various chests in which you already have those items.

Ad

In conclusion, the copper golem is a new mob made out of copper, has a cute robotic appearance and behavior, and will help you sort your items in your base.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!