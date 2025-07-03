Minecraft copper golem mechanics explained

Mojang recently revealed that the copper golem will soon arrive in Minecraft in the fall game drop. This cute creature was once a mob vote contender against glare and allay back in 2021. Though it lost the mob vote to allay, it is now arriving as a permanent feature. This mob has unique mechanics that allow it to automatically sort items in a world.

Ad

Here is an in-depth dive into how copper golems work in Minecraft.

How copper golems work in Minecraft

Copper golems always spawn connected to their copper chest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

First, when players spawn a copper golem, it will always spawn with its own copper chest. This copper chest will be one of the items the new mob will be able to interact with.

Ad

Trending

When it first spawns, it will keep checking whether something is in the copper chest every once in a while. If players craft even more copper chests and place them around the area, the copper golem will visit these other chests and check for any items in them. If every copper chest is empty, the golem will simply idle or wander around for seven seconds before opening copper chests and checking again.

Ad

If the copper chest is holding an item, the copper golem will pick that item in stacks of 16 and then start finding a regular chest where it can place that item. For example, if the copper chests are holding a 64-unit stack of planks, they can only carry 16 planks at a time and transfer them. This means that the mob will do several rounds to successfully shift the entire 64-unit stack.

Ad

Copper golem opening a regular chest and finding the item that matches the one in its hand (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If a regular chest does not have the item that matches the item a copper golem is holding and is filled with other items, it will simply place the item in a random regular chest that either has that item or is empty.

Ad

The animation of the copper golem opening and closing the chest takes about 3 seconds, which is quite fun to watch since it makes the golem and its process a lot livelier.

It is worth noting that a copper golem's chest-finding range is 32 blocks horizontally and eight blocks vertically.

Another major detail to note is that copper golems cannot interact with other kinds of storage blocks like trapped chests, ender chests, barrels, and shulker boxes. It can only interact with copper and regular chests.

Ad

Similar to any other copper block, copper golems will also go through oxidation, which means they can also turn from orange to green. In copper golems, this process starts after around seven hours.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!