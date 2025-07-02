Why upcoming copper gears might not have a purpose in Minecraft

Mojang recently released several new features to Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview. These new features will eventually arrive in the next game drop in the fall. In this update, they are planning to mainly focus on adding various new copper-related features, including copper tools, weapons, and armor sets.

Ad

While it can look like a great addition on the surface, an argument can be made that these copper gears might not be too useful in Minecraft, even to new players. Here are some reasons why.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Reasons why new copper gears will not have much use in Minecraft

Stone and iron do not have too big of a gap

Ad

Trending

There is not a massive jump between stone and iron, making copper an unnecessary addition in the middle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

For several years, Mojang had five materials from which players were able to create gear: wood, stone, iron, gold, and diamond. In 2020, they added netherite, which was reasonably stronger than diamond, making it quite popular in the community as well. All these materials used to make gears have a reasonable stat difference, which makes every one of them valid and useful.

Ad

Players usually start with wood tools, which are essential for breaking stone blocks. Similarly, stone has more durability and can mine iron. Iron is even more powerful, from which players can create shields and armor sets. Finally, diamond and netherite are endgame materials. In conclusion, they are properly spaced out in terms of stats.

Hence, the addition of copper gears feels unnecessary between stone and iron. The difference between stone and iron gears is not big enough that players will ever feel the need for new copper tools in between them.

Ad

With copper gear, it feels like there is one extra unnecessary step in the material progression, since both stone and copper pickaxes can break iron to move forward.

Iron is not as rare as copper and is far better

Players can easily find iron, and it is much better in stats than copper (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another major reason why copper gear might not have a clear purpose is that iron is not too rare. For years now, players have quickly progressed to Iron Age fairly quickly after entering a new world, even new players who only have a basic idea of the game.

Ad

Though it is worth mentioning that copper is more common than iron, the latter is not so rare that copper gears are a major need.

Furthermore, copper gears will not have a lot of use once players find iron. Hence, despite being a new feature, copper gears might not have a decent purpose in Minecraft.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!