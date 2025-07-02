How to build Minecraft copper golem and chest

Copper golem and chest are two new upcoming features in Minecraft. They were released as experimental features in Bedrock Edition beta and preview 1.21.100.23 for the upcoming fall game drop. By adding them, Mojang also explained how this mob and block can be built and used. Since it is a golem, it has to be manually built by you.

Here is a short guide on how you can build the new copper golem and chest in Minecraft.

Steps to build a copper golem and a chest in Minecraft

1) Gather required resources

You will need a block of copper and a carved pumpkin to spawn a copper golem and a chest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, you must understand that the copper golem and chest will spawn at once when you try to make a golem. You do not need to do anything extra for the chest, except if you want to make more than one.

If you only want to create one copper golem and chest, you will need these resources:

1 block of copper, regardless of its oxidation stage

1 carved pumpkin

A block of copper can be crafted using nine copper ingots, which can be created by smelting raw copper that you need to mine from copper ore blocks.

A carved pumpkin can be created by using shears on a regular pumpkin, and the block can be mined with an axe.

2) Placement of blocks to spawn copper golem

The carved pumpkin must be placed on top of the block of copper (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once you have the resources, you need to first place the block of copper and then place a carved pumpkin on top of it. This is the traditional configuration to make a copper golem and a chest. However, you can also place the carved pumpkin adjacent to the copper block as shown in the picture as well.

The only configuration that will not spawn a copper golem and chest is if the carved pumpkin is placed below the copper block.

3) Make more copper chests

A copper chest can be crafted using copper ingots and a chest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Apart from making a copper golem and chest from the aforementioned method, there is another simpler way to craft more copper chests. You will simply need to combine eight copper ingots and one chest on a crafting table.

One thing worth noting is that a copper chest will act like a normal chest if a copper golem is not used with it.

