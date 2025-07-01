How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.23 beta and preview

Minecraft players recently got a delightful surprise as Mojang Studios announced a beta and preview for the Bedrock Edition that brings new copper tools, armor sets, items, and even a cute copper golem mob to the game. Long-time players might recognize the mob from the Mob Vote event back in 2021. Since the experimental features are available, you can update the game and start trying out the additions.

Ad

Before you press the install button, do note that these are beta features and can break your game. So, it is always a better practice to save your game before installing such updates. Also, the update is only available for Bedrock players, and this guide will cover all the devices that run the particular version.

Download Minecraft1.21.100.23 beta and preview for PC

Minecraft beta and preview download on PC (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

A lot of players who want to access the experimental features choose to play the Bedrock Edition as the developers can take some time bringing in new features to the Java Edition — take the Vibrant Visuals as an example. If you are that player, then here’s a simple and quick method of installing the latest beta and preview using the official launcher.

Ad

Trending

Open the Minecraft Launcher on your Windows PC. If you don’t have it installed yet, you can download it from the official Minecraft website or the Microsoft Store. On the left-hand side of the launcher, select “Minecraft for Windows” (this is the Bedrock Edition). Just above the green “Play” button, you’ll see a drop-down menu. Click it and select “Preview” from the list. Hit the “Play” button and the launcher will begin downloading the latest Preview files—this will be version 1.21.100.23 if it’s the current beta. Wait for the installation to finish. Once it’s done, the game will launch automatically into the beta version.

Ad

How to download Minecraft 1.21.100.23 on Xbox and PlayStation

The download method of the update for consoles (Image via Mojang Studios)

If you're playing on Xbox, the process of installing the preview build is pretty straightforward. Here’s how you can do it:

Ad

Head over to the Xbox Game Store or open your Game Pass Library on your console. Use the search bar and type in "Minecraft Preview." Once you find it in the results, select the preview edition and hit the Install button. Wait for the installation to finish. Make sure you keep your console on and connected to an internet connection to avoid corrupting any files during the download process.

If you're playing Minecraft on a PlayStation 4 or 5 and want to try the new features in version 1.21.100.23 of the Bedrock beta and preview, there's a simple way to access it. Here’s how you can install the preview build on your PlayStation console:

Ad

Launch Minecraft from your homepage. Once the game is open, look at the sidebar on the left and locate the “Preview” option. Select the “Get PlayStation 4 Preview” or “Get PlayStation 5 Preview” button, depending on your console. Finally, click on the “Download” button and wait for the preview files to install. Make sure you stay connected to the internet and avoid turning off your console during the installation.

How to download Minecraft 1.21.100.23 on mobile devices (Android and iOS/iPadOS)

Downloading the update on mobile devices (Image via Mojang Studios)

Here’s how to install the beta and preview version 1.21.100.23 of Minecraft Bedrock on Android:

Ad

Open the Google Play Store on your Android device. Search for Minecraft in the top bar or head directly to the game’s store page. Scroll down the listing until you see the “Join the Beta” option and tap on it. Wait while the beta files are downloaded and installed. This will automatically replace your current version with the Bedrock 1.21.100.23 beta and preview build.

Once installed, you’ll be able to try out the latest experimental content before it goes live in the full game.

Ad

For all the Apple iPhone and iPad players, accessing the beta and preview version can get a bit tricky as some players might not get a chance to download the experimental updates. Here’s the process of installing the beta and preview version 1.21.100.23 of Minecraft Bedrock on iOS/iPadOS devices:

Open Safari and head over to the official Preview on TestFlight link. If you haven’t already, download the TestFlight app from the App Store—it’s required to access beta versions. Once on the TestFlight page, tap “Accept” to join the Preview. Tap “Install” and wait for the download to complete.

Ad

Keep in mind that TestFlight slots can be limited, so if the preview isn’t available right away, you may need to check back later. Once installed, you’ll be able to access the latest beta content and test new features before they officially release.

As a final note, remember that all these features are still in development and might not work properly, cause the device to heat, or even crash the game. The developers will make the update more stable and better with multiple iterations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!