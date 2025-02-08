Is Minecraft down on PlayStation? (February 8, 2025)

Minecraft is one of the most popular titles, with hundreds of millions of players logging into the sandbox every month. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that players are quick to notice any disruptions in the game. As of the latest reports, Minecraft is down on PlayStation and other PSN services. Players are unable to access the game or any other related services.

Here's all you need to know about Minecraft being down on all PlayStation devices worldwide.

Minecraft is down on PlayStation (February 8, 2025)

Expand Tweet

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

According to the latest reports and updates on the official website, Minecraft is effectively down on PlayStation. Additionally, a majority of titles and associated features, such as account management and the PlayStation shop, are down.

The PlayStation Network (PSN) went down at 6 PM PST/7:30 AM IST. This global outage has caused major disruption for gamers worldwide.

The official PS account on social media platform X has acknowledged that players have been experiencing issues with PSN but has offered no update as to when the problem could be resolved. PlayStation users are unable to open the game or use Realms and the Marketplace to purchase/access their content.

This global outage has affected PSN and related services on platforms like PS5, PS4, PS3, PS Vita, and other associated devices. The official network service is still down as of writing.

Players will have to wait for an official update from Sony to know when they can get back to their game. In the meantime, readers check out the latest features added in the Bedrock 1.21.70.22 beta and preview.

Note: Our team at Sportskeeda is actively monitoring this issue. We will give an update as soon as the servers are live and people can access the game again.

Also read — Poggy's Luminous Dreams pack: Features, how to use, and more

Check out our other latest articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!