Minecraft announces copper golem, copper tools, and more for next game drop of 2025

Minecraft fans will be ecstatic to hear that the long-missed copper golem is finally back, and that it is here to stay. Mojang Studios have finally made copper more useful and interesting with the announcement of the upcoming game drop. In a post on X from the official account, the developers announced that the latest beta and preview of Bedrock Edition will be getting all these new features from today. This means that players can download it now and try out these additions themselves.

The copper golem will be the star of the update without a doubt. But Minecraft is also getting a major gameplay improvement with the addition of copper tools, weapons, and armor as players had wanted the block to have some purpose other than just being a decorative block. Here’s everything about the upcoming Minecraft drop and how it can change the game.

The Minecraft copper update beta and preview is out

The copper golem was announced in 2021 during the Mob Vote event as one of the contenders for a permanent place in the blocky world. Unfortunately, it lost the vote to the allay mob, and that led to a wave of disappointment amongst players. Thankfully, it is back, and it's better than before.

The copper golem is a small robot-like mob that will walk around looking for the copper chest. Once it finds it, it will pick up a maximum of 16 items in a stack and then place it in a nearby copper chest where the same item is kept. In other words, it's a cute item-sorting robot in Minecraft.

The official Minecraft blogpost also mentions that the game drop will add a new copper chest that will have a waxed and oxidized variant. This chest can be made by combining copper ingots and a chest. However, since it’s the early stages, the crafting recipe can be different in the final version of the update.

Minecraft will also be getting copper tools such as copper axe, copper hoe, copper pickax, etc. These tools and weapons will do the same damage as stone items, but with higher durability. Players will also be able to craft copper armor sets, and the durability sits between leather and iron armor sets.

