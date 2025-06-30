"It's a copper update": Fans react as Minecraft posts cryptic teasers on social media

Minecraft players are always on the lookout for the next update Studios and it doesn't take much for them to turn into super sleuths and start decoding anything the developers post. Notably, Mojang Studios has posted some cryptic images on its social media accounts, prompting some players to speculate about the next update.

Minecraft player u/Enderboss25_made a post on the game’s subreddit showing the photo Mojang posted on Instagram. The user mentioned that the developers also used the letters “CU” on X, while Instagram just featured some coordinates for teleportation and a command for the same as the caption. The original poster sought the community’s thoughts on it.

Decoding the cryptic message and providing some substantial information, u/MelstarBruh called it the copper update. They pointed out that Cu is the symbol for the element, and the numbers featured in the coordinates all relate to copper, with 29 being its atomic number, 11 being the group it is in, and 63.54 being its atomic mass:

"It's a copper update. Cu is its symbol. 29 is its atomic number. 11 (the Y coordinate) is the group it's in. 63.54 (the Z coordinate) is its atomic mass."

The X post features a WhatsApp conversation with the developers using the letters “C” and “U” followed by “in the mines.”

u/dystyy replied, saying they hope this post indicates that Mojang is reviving the copper golem. For those unaware, Mojang proposed adding a copper golem during the Mob Vote days.

u/SucculentChineseMilk said that copper might finally have a purpose besides being used for just lightning rods. u/Chai_Enjoyer replied that they want more decorative blocks out of it, while u/Kalabajooie pointed out the useless nature of the block by saying they once made a spyglass with it.

Redditors discuss what the next Minecraft update could be (Image via Reddit)

However, u/ObjectiveOk2072 were confused about the whole conversation, saying that copper blocks have a lot of functional and decorative uses. Many players have complained that despite being abundant in nature, copper has barely any substantial use.

Copper update for Minecraft could be big

The Instagram post showing the cryptic message in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Copper was added a few years ago, exciting many players. A new metal would mean fresh tools, weapons, and even mobs. It was supposed to be an alternative to iron. However, Mojang Studios disappointed everyone by barely giving this metal any purpose.

Apart from being used as a decorative block, copper has no other real purpose that would come in useful. Perhaps the next major update might change that, giving the element some use.

