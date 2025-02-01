Best level for copper in Minecraft

Copper is one of the earth minerals that players can obtain in Minecraft's Overworld dimension. It is relatively new compared to other minerals like iron, redstone, diamond, gold, etc. since it was added to the game in 2021. Finding copper is quite easy; some might even consider it as common as coal ore.

The best level to find copper in Minecraft is Y level 44. Here is a more in-depth explanation of its existence in the Overworld and what it can be used for.

Best areas to find copper ore and how to use it in Minecraft

Y level window for copper ore

Copper ore is the most common between Y level 10 and 55 (Image via Minecraft Wiki || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Since copper ore has been out in Minecraft for several years now, the community has figured out exactly where the ore generates the most. The game's official Wiki has a chart that clearly shows copper ore is most commonly generated between Y levels 10 and 55. The graph above shows the highest point of the bump between those Y levels.

Trending

In Minecraft world terms, this means that copper ore is most common right below the ocean or river level, which is 64 in any world.

If players want to find a decent number of copper ores, they can simply start digging down from the water level, or even roam around Overworld biomes to find giant craters or ravines that can take them below water level with ease. After the 1.18 update, massive ravines and craters are much more commonly generated in the Overworld.

The moment players go below Y level 55, they will start seeing copper ores generating around them if they are in a cave.

In terms of biomes, copper ore is most commonly found in Dripstone Caves. Hence, if players find the cave biome, they must try to spot copper ores at around Y level 44. That is where they can get the most amount of copper.

Copper can be smelted and used in many ways

Copper can be converted into useful items or building blocks (Image via Mojang Studios)

When copper ores are mined, the block will only drop raw copper as items. These items can then be smelted in a furnace to make copper ingots. Copper ingots can then be used to craft items like a brush, lightning rod, and spyglass. The ingot can also be used to bring color to various armor trim smithing templates.

In recent updates, Mojang has added loads of new copper building blocks that can also be crafted using copper ingots. Players can create blocks like copper grates, copper doors, trapdoors, chiseled copper, and copper bricks.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!