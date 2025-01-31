How many biomes are in Minecraft (2025)

Every Minecraft world a player generates has three different dimensions: Overworld, Nether, and End. Each of these dimensions is further divided into various biomes. Biomes are regions that have a certain type of terrain generation, temperature, block composition, vegetation, mob spawns, structures, and generation methods set by the game's code. These biomes can offer different resources to players to help them progress further in the game.
Minecraft Java Edition has a total of 65 biomes: 54 in the Overworld, five in the Nether, and five in the End. On the other hand, Minecraft Bedrock Edition has only 61 biomes: 54 in the Overworld, five in the Nether, and one in the End.
To this day, Mojang continues to add new biomes to Minecraft and is likely to add more in the future. Here is a list of all the biomes in each dimension present in the game as of 2025.
Complete list of biomes in Minecraft (2025)
Overworld
The Overworld has, by far, the most amount of biomes in Minecraft. It is the first dimension in which players spawn and spend the most amount of time. In recent times, Mojang has been hard at work and released loads of new biomes to the Overworld like all three cave biomes, new highland biomes, and also one woodland biome. Here is the entire list of Overworld biomes:
Non-land biomes
- Ocean
- Deep Ocean
- Warm Ocean
- Lukewarm Ocean
- Deep Lukewarm Ocean
- Cold Ocean
- Deep Cold Ocean
- Frozen Ocean
- Deep Frozen Ocean
- Mushroom Fields
Highland Biomes
- Jagged Peaks
- Frozen Peaks
- Stony Peaks
- Meadow
- Cherry Grove
- Grove
- Snowy Slopes
- Windswept Hills
- Windswept Gravelly Hills
- Windswept Forest
Woodland biomes
- Forest
- Flower Forest
- Taiga
- Old Growth Pine Taiga
- Old Growth Spruce Taiga
- Snowy Taiga
- Birch Forest
- Old Growth Birch Forest
- Dark Forest
- Pale Garden
- Jungle
- Sparse Jungle
- Bamboo Jungle
Wetland biomes
- River
- Frozen River
- Swamp
- Mangrove Swamp
- Beach
- Snowy Beach
- Stony Shore
Flatland biomes
- Plains
- Sunflower Plains
- Snowy Plains
- Ice Spikes
Arid-land biomes
- Desert
- Savanna
- Savanna Plateau
- Windswept Savanna
- Badlands
- Wooded Badlands
- Eroded Badlands
Cave biomes
- Lush Caves
- Dripstone Caves
- Deep Dark
The Nether
The Nether is the next dimension which players usually enter after the Overworld. It is a hellish realm filled with lava lakes, irregular terrain, and dangerous mobs. Most mobs present here are either neutral or hostile in nature. In 2020, Minecraft received the Nether Update, in which Mojang added four of the five biomes mentioned in the list. Here are all the Nether biomes:
- Nether Wastes
- Soul Sand Valley
- Crimson Forest
- Warped Forest
- Basalt Deltas
The End
The End is the last dimension players enter to defeat the Ender Dragon. It consists of one main End island and other smaller islands located a few hundred blocks away from the main island. These smaller islands are floating in the air and have nothing but the void underneath them. Some of them can also spawn End Cities which have some of the best loot in the game.
While the End is divided into five biomes in Java Edition, the entire dimension is counted as one biome in Bedrock Edition:
- The End
- Small End Islands (JE only)
- End Midlands (JE only)
- End Highlands (JE only)
- End Barrens (JE only)
