How many biomes are in Minecraft (2025)

Every Minecraft world a player generates has three different dimensions: Overworld, Nether, and End. Each of these dimensions is further divided into various biomes. Biomes are regions that have a certain type of terrain generation, temperature, block composition, vegetation, mob spawns, structures, and generation methods set by the game's code. These biomes can offer different resources to players to help them progress further in the game.

Minecraft Java Edition has a total of 65 biomes: 54 in the Overworld, five in the Nether, and five in the End. On the other hand, Minecraft Bedrock Edition has only 61 biomes: 54 in the Overworld, five in the Nether, and one in the End.

To this day, Mojang continues to add new biomes to Minecraft and is likely to add more in the future. Here is a list of all the biomes in each dimension present in the game as of 2025.

Complete list of biomes in Minecraft (2025)

Overworld

Overworld has the most amount of biomes in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Overworld has, by far, the most amount of biomes in Minecraft. It is the first dimension in which players spawn and spend the most amount of time. In recent times, Mojang has been hard at work and released loads of new biomes to the Overworld like all three cave biomes, new highland biomes, and also one woodland biome. Here is the entire list of Overworld biomes:

Non-land biomes

Ocean

Deep Ocean

Warm Ocean

Lukewarm Ocean

Deep Lukewarm Ocean

Cold Ocean

Deep Cold Ocean

Frozen Ocean

Deep Frozen Ocean

Mushroom Fields

Highland Biomes

Jagged Peaks

Frozen Peaks

Stony Peaks

Meadow

Cherry Grove

Grove

Snowy Slopes

Windswept Hills

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Forest

Woodland biomes

Forest

Flower Forest

Taiga

Old Growth Pine Taiga

Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Snowy Taiga

Birch Forest

Old Growth Birch Forest

Dark Forest

Pale Garden

Jungle

Sparse Jungle

Bamboo Jungle

Wetland biomes

River

Frozen River

Swamp

Mangrove Swamp

Beach

Snowy Beach

Stony Shore

Flatland biomes

Plains

Sunflower Plains

Snowy Plains

Ice Spikes

Arid-land biomes

Desert

Savanna

Savanna Plateau

Windswept Savanna

Badlands

Wooded Badlands

Eroded Badlands

Cave biomes

Lush Caves

Dripstone Caves

Deep Dark

The Nether

Nether only has five biomes (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Nether is the next dimension which players usually enter after the Overworld. It is a hellish realm filled with lava lakes, irregular terrain, and dangerous mobs. Most mobs present here are either neutral or hostile in nature. In 2020, Minecraft received the Nether Update, in which Mojang added four of the five biomes mentioned in the list. Here are all the Nether biomes:

Nether Wastes

Soul Sand Valley

Crimson Forest

Warped Forest

Basalt Deltas

The End

Most of the End dimension looks the same (Image via Mojang Studios)

The End is the last dimension players enter to defeat the Ender Dragon. It consists of one main End island and other smaller islands located a few hundred blocks away from the main island. These smaller islands are floating in the air and have nothing but the void underneath them. Some of them can also spawn End Cities which have some of the best loot in the game.

While the End is divided into five biomes in Java Edition, the entire dimension is counted as one biome in Bedrock Edition:

The End

Small End Islands (JE only)

End Midlands (JE only)

End Highlands (JE only)

End Barrens (JE only)

