5 best changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview introduced a host of new features and items to the game, ranging from firefly bushes to new cow variants. This experimental build also introduces modifications to existing mechanics and items to improve the gameplay experience for players.

That said, here are the five best changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview.

Note: The entries on this list are arranged in no particular order.

Overhaul to blocks and other changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview

1) Overhaul to blocks

Blocks received changes to their functions and behavior in the Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview (Image via Mojang Studios)

Blocks and their behavior received a major overhaul in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview. As part of the update, structure blocks no longer briefly change textures when placed. Additionally, sea pickles can now be placed on any block that has center support.

The update also addresses an earlier issue where barrier blocks prevented chunk loading behind them. Additionally, the experimental build also fixes a bug where placing a block next to one placed in a liquid used to drop the player into said body of liquid. Additionally, the beacon rendering is no longer limited by the player's vertical distance from it, allowing for better visibility and making them easier to locate.

2) Upgrades to the user interface

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview saw many changes and improvements to the game; 's user interface (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview also made major changes and improvements to the user interface, improving the gameplay experience for players. As part of the update, bundle tooltips no longer flicker for players beyond the first when used in split screen.

Additionally, the Minecoin purchase screen UI has been adjusted to remove stray pixels and overlap issues on the PS4. It also aligns the rideable entity inventory's transparent background with other screens for better visibility, and fixes an earlier problem with moving items from creative inventory to player inventory on pocket UI.

3) Modifications to biomes and mobs

Biomes and mobs received several changes and improvements as part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview (Image via Mojang Studios)

The experimental build also introduced certain modifications to the properties of biomes and mobs, the foundational aspects of the game. The update addresses an issue where dark forests were occasionally missing trees along their northern borders with other biomes.

It also updated the tree composition in parity with the Java Edition, increasing the number of Dark Oak Trees and reducing the prevalence of other tree types. As for mobs, donkeys can now spawn in savannas, and in plains, they do so in groups of 1-3 instead of 2-6. Additionally, foxes now take damage from lava as well as fire.

4) Major change to the desert and badlands biomes

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview adds a major overhaul to the ambient sound system in the deserts and badlands biomes (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the most significant changes introduced in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview is the overhaul of the ambient sounds and environment in the deserts and badlands biomes. The update adds new ambient sounds for when surrounded by any one of them on at least three sides eight blocks away — adding much-needed flavor to the vast and empty biomes.

This change to the ambient sound greatly increases the game's auditory immersiveness, giving players a new way to enjoy these biomes. Additionally, dead bush blocks have a chance to play ambient sounds when placed atop two blocks of sand, red sand, or terracotta (of any color) in all biomes across the Minecraft world.

5) Gameplay and performance improvements

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview make major changes to improve the gameplay experience for players (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview also introduced changes to improve the gameplay experience and the game's performance on devices. The update resolves an earlier issue of server-client mismatch where players while building continuously sometimes saw orientation-sensitive blocks change to the wrong kind. This resolution is a blessing for the players who love to try mega builds in the game.

The update also addressed a crash that occurred on Xbox when players pressed the "cancel" button in the Xbox UI when converting or importing a world from regular to preview. The beta and preview also made performance improvements to Server Authoritative movement, addressing issues of player speed and downward movement correction.

