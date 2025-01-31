4 new structures that should be in Minecraft

Minecraft structures right now are limited, many might disagree but it is true to an extent. While opinions may vary, the variety and quality of these structures remain relatively low. The game’s strongest selling point is the feeling of exploration but most structure doesn’t excite players when found.

To solve this issue, Mojang could make structure generation rare but also introduce better structures to the game. Adding new structures would make exploration even more rewarding, giving players fresh challenges and stunning landmarks to discover.

From towering landmarks to grand castles, here are four fantastic ideas for new structures to make your Minecraft world even more impressive.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

4 ideas for new Minecraft structures

1) Towers

Towers would be cool in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios || XxPoggyisLitxX)

Huge towers have been part of many stories, they could act similar to a dungeon and provide some challenge to the players. Towers could come in different sizes indicating their level, and could reward players with items if they managed to overcome the structure.

Each tower could have multiple floors, presenting unique challenges such as hostile mobs, puzzles, or valuable loot. As you ascend, the challenges could become more difficult. Secret rooms or passages could be tucked away behind levers, paintings, or trapdoors. Exploring — could offer rare treasures or even pieces of lore about the world.

Towers could have different themes depending on the biome. In the desert, you might find sandstone towers filled with husks and desert-themed loot. In the forest, a moss-covered tower guarded by skeletons could await you, while in snowy biomes, imagine an icy spire with strays and frosty treasures.

Towers could also act as beacons, visible from great distances, giving players a clear landmark to aim for during their travels.

2) Castles

The castle would be breathtaking in Minecraft (Image via Mojang || Mythicus)

Who doesn’t love castles? These sprawling, majestic structures could become a centerpiece for players to conquer or even call home. Each castle could have a mini-boss or a full-fledged boss guarding its treasures. Picture a knight in iron armor or a sorcerer wielding magical attacks.

Mojang probably doesn’t want to add many bosses but one new boss in overworld would be good. Castles could house rare loot, like enchanted weapons, powerful potions, or decorative banners.

Just like towers, castles could vary by biome like a medieval stone fortress in plains biomes, a jungle temple-like castle overrun with vines in the rainforest, or a fiery fortress in the Nether with blazing traps and hostile mobs.

Castles could also serve as great bases for players. After clearing out the mobs, you could move in and turn the fortress into your ultimate stronghold.

3) New villages

Jungle biomes are beautiful and would benefit from a villager (Image via Mojang Studios)

Villages are already a staple of Minecraft, but what if they had even more variety? New types of villages could add depth and uniqueness to the game. Each of these variations could offer different trades giving players a reason to visit these places.

Mountain villages could be added and have unique trades, offering items like climbing gear or mountain-specific resources. A swamp village Built on stilts above murky waters, these villages could feature a darker, eerie aesthetic. Swamp villagers might trade potions or rare plants.

Floating ocean villages made of wood and connected by bridges could be scattered across oceans. The villagers might trade fish, tridents, or prismarine blocks, making them valuable. Each new village type could also have unique threats, like special mobs or environmental hazards, making them both a challenge and a reward to explore.

4) Noble houses

Bigger houses with few new villager types would be good (Image via Mojang Studios)

For Minecraft players who love storytelling and world-building, noble houses could add a touch of medieval intrigue to Minecraft. These don’t need to be very large but could be somewhat big. Estates could represent new factions in the Overworld. Additionally, there could be three different houses in the game.

Each house could have a unique design, from grand libraries and banquet halls to underground vaults. Books, paintings, and artifacts scattered throughout the house could tell the story of the families. These could be looted and used as decoration.

Noble houses could be the site of special events, like raids by villagers. These houses could introduce new professions of villagers or traders like guards, and scholars, each with their roles and trades.

Additionally, these houses could inspire players to build their luxurious estates, taking inspiration from the grandeur of these structures.

