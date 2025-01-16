How to start a raid in Minecraft

Minecraft has various features that meet every player's demand. However, if you ever want to experience an epic battle, raids are the way to go. They are exciting, high-stakes events where waves of illagers and other hostile mobs attack a village. These mobs are mainly illagers' variants like pillagers, evokers, and vindicators, and they come prepared to cause chaos.

To defend the village, you’ll need to fight them off wave after wave. They're perfect for players looking for a challenge and some sweet rewards. Successfully surviving a Minecraft raid earns your loot, a "Hero of the Village" status effect, and a lot of satisfaction.

How to get a Bad Omen in Minecraft

Illagers raids are something special (Image via Mojang Studios)

To trigger a raid, you need the Bad Omen status effect. You can get this by killing an illager captain. These captains are easily recognizable because they carry banners on their heads. Here’s where you can find them:

Pillager Outposts

Woodland Mansions

Patrols

In Java Edition, killing multiple captains stacks your Bad Omen up to level 5. Higher levels mean tougher raids with more enchanted weapons. In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, the Bad Omen doesn’t stack.

Starting a raid

You can start the raid with Bad Omen (Image via Mojang)

Once you have the Bad Omen, simply walk into a Minecraft village. But what counts as a village? In Java Edition, any area with a bed, job site block, or bell is considered a village. In Bedrock Edition, you have to go to the village center.

When you enter the village, the Bad Omen disappears, and the raid begins. You’ll see a red boss bar labeled “Raid,” and a villager will ring the bell to alert everyone. Get ready because the illagers will come.

What happens during a raid?

You will have to last for 40 real-life minutes (Image via Mojang Studios)

Raids are made up of multiple waves, with each wave getting progressively harder. The mobs spawn a short distance from the village and make their way to attack the villagers. You’ll face:

Pillagers : Crossbow-wielding troublemakers.

: Crossbow-wielding troublemakers. Vindicators : Axe-wielding maniacs.

: Axe-wielding maniacs. Evokers : Magic users who summon vexes and fangs.

: Magic users who summon vexes and fangs. Ravagers : Massive beasts that can break through crops and hurt you badly.

: Massive beasts that can break through crops and hurt you badly. Witches: Heal their illagers and poison you.

A horn will be sounded at the start of each wave, helping you figure out where the mobs are coming from. If you leave the area for too long or the raid lasts over 40 minutes, it expires but any remaining mobs will still hang around.

Raids are incredibly fun and rewarding in Minecraft. Each mob drops its regular items, and evokers drop totems of undying. You will obtain the Hero of the Village effect and the villagers will celebrate you with fireworks and gifts related to their profession. The Hero of the Village effect gives you lower prices when trading with villagers.

