4 best early-game blocks for base building in Minecraft

The moment players enter a new Minecraft world, they are greeted with a nearly endless map that they can explore. The entire world is made up of breakable blocks, and players can choose any of them to build their first house. Even though there is a whole host of building blocks to discover as one progresses through the game, the ones acquired in the early game can prove to be quite helpful when making a base.

Here are four of the best building blocks Minecrafters can acquire early in the game.

List of 4 Minecraft building blocks players can get early

1) Planks

Planks are the most basic and common building block in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the very first decent building blocks that players get is planks. These are crafted by placing a tree log in the crafting slot. Since there are a variety of trees present in the Overworld, players can get planks of various colors. This is one of the reasons why they are considered some of the best early game building blocks.

While planks come in different colors and can help players build a unique base, they are not the strongest blocks and can catch fire easily. Plans are also quite weak against creeper explosions, so players should upgrade as soon as possible.

2) Stone bricks

Stone bricks are the first strong blocks that players can craft after mining (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mining is one of the most common activities in Minecraft. Naturally, they will amass a lot of cobblestone when searching for valuable resources like iron, coal, diamond, gold, etc. Since cobblestone is not the prettiest building block, it can be smelted to regular stone, which can then be crafted into stone brick blocks.

Stone brick blocks look much more polished and have deep grooves in them. They are perfect for building a strong foundation as well as the roof since they won't catch on fire even if the building is hit by a lightning strike. They are also a lot more resistant to creeper explosions.

Stone brick blocks will look excellent on castles and even modern buildings.

3) Copper blocks

Copper blocks have a unique time-based color-shifting feature (Image via Mojang Studios)

When players start mining, they will find a lot of copper ores scattered around in caves. There are many uses of copper in Minecraft, including making building blocks. Players can craft copper ingots, which can then be combined to make blocks of copper. These blocks also look quite decent on various structures.

Copper blocks come with a time-based texture and color-changing feature since they can oxidize. As time goes by, they will gradually turn from orange to green, portraying a structure's age. If players want to lock a certain color, they need to wax it with honeycomb acquired from bee nests.

Additionally, regular blocks of copper can also be converted into several other copper building blocks.

4) Glass

Glass can be obtained by smelting sand (Image via Mojang Studios)

Most players building their first base will love to have some form of windows. This can be achieved through glass blocks. Glass blocks are great building blocks that players can acquire early in the game by smelting sand blocks in a furnace.

These blocks can be placed normally in a structure, but players will have to be careful not to place them anywhere by mistake. This is because glass will break if players mine it with a regular tool. The only way to pick up a placed glass block is to use a silk touch enchanted tool to mine it.

