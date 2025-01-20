Minecraft player showcases stunning city build created over 2,600 hours

A Minecraft player and Redditor named u/Mista_Fuzz shared multiple images on the subreddit, where talented players show off their creations in the blocky world. The images featured a large coastal city that took over a decade to build. Given that the build is far from complete, the user stated that the city will never be finished as they are constantly working on it. The impressive bit about the build is that it was made as a solo project, starting back in February 2012.

The details of the city are astounding, to say the least. Considering that only one person is involved in all the processes, including designing, planning, and building, makes it even more special. All the images came with a small description giving more details about the build.

Reacting to this post, user u/ASwissFan said they genuinely wished to explore the city, and it was the historical landmarks that captivated them. While they were deeply interested in building something like this, they lacked the patience.

Another user named u/blinktwice4 was impressed with the planning and execution of the build as it actually felt like a city. This was in comparison to other city builds available on the internet that are just a random collection of houses and buildings.

User u/speisequarklover absolutely loved the build and the attention to detail. User u/masterfulmegamind, who introduced themself as a Minecraft veteran, claimed this city to be one of the top five builds they have ever seen.

Redditors react to the city build (Image via Reddit/Mista_Fuzz)

Another user named u/kanipies was left stunned after finding out the time the original poster took to build this magnificent city. User u/comedy_canine felt this build to be extremely inspiring.

Impressively large-scale Minecraft builds

A fictional city made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Whiffdog_ || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players have used the blocky world to show their creativity, building large fictional cities and even entire countries. Players often use tools like WorldEdit, a popular in-game modification, which allows players to quickly create and modify large areas of terrain, saving hours of manual work.

Features like copy-pasting structures, generating landscapes, and shaping intricate details empower creators to focus on design rather than repetitive tasks. One of the most popular projects is the Build the Earth Project.

This collaborative effort aims to recreate the entire planet in Minecraft at a 1:1 scale. Players from around the globe contribute by constructing cities, landmarks, and natural landscapes.

