Minecraft player makes currency out of an emerald featuring villager

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/Cugu00 shared an image on the subreddit of the game. Contrary to the usual posts, this one featured the picture of a dollar note from the blocky world. The original poster called it the “emeraldollar,” a combination of dollars from the real world and emeralds from Minecraft. Emeralds are one of the rarest items that are used as in-game currency to trade with the villagers.

Reacting to the post, user u/Cobeann asked the community to make this image a texture pack for emeralds in the game, which will make trading look like proper transactions. Another user named u/WhatUsername-IDK said that the block of emeralds can be changed to a vault, which would be fitting for the “emeraldollars.”

User u/Cautious-Impress9882 said that they would 'print it and mint it to make it fiat currency'. They added that the exchange rate should be five British Pounds. User u/FabidarkCuarta mentioned that it looks so appealing that they would print it as well.

Another user named u/Theriocephalus joked by changing the slogan “In God We Trust” into “In Hnnmm We Trust.” This was a nod to the characteristic sound villagers make when players interact with them.

Redditors react to the "emeraldollar" artwork to turn emeralds into currency (Image via Reddit/Cugu00)

User u/RealRupert said that at first, they assumed it to be a repost as they had seen it a couple of years ago. However, they found that it was the same user who posted it. The commenter also added that the design is amazing.

Fan art and artwork in Minecraft

Minecraft could be a great medium for art (Image via Reddit/u/NoahsArt24 || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is not just a game; it is a canvas for creativity. Over the years, players have used simple blocks and tools to create stunning works of art and complex structures that are inspired both by in-game elements and other pop culture.

One of the ways players use the world of Minecraft to make art is by using blocks as pixels. By carefully placing colored blocks on the ground in specific patterns, expansive images can be designed and displayed. These works of art range from detailed recreations of Minecraft characters such as Steve, Alex, or the iconic mobs to entirely original designs.

Players also use blocks to construct large-scale sculptures and replicas of iconic features, such as villages, mobs, and biomes. These structures and artworks show how the title allows players to do almost anything they want, from playing the game to creating fantastic pieces of art that can be shared with the community.

