4 annoying features Minecraft needs to let go

Minecraft has several features that help players progress through the game. A few features in the sandbox are quite annoying to the community, so much so that some argue they can simply be removed.

Here is a list of some annoying features in Minecraft that should be removed.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 4 Minecraft features that Mojang should consider removing

1) Too expensive on anvil

Too expensive message on the anvil is extremely annoying (Image via Reddit/castanedak)

Whenever an item is being worked on an anvil, the block asks for a certain amount of 'Experience Cost'. Hence, players must have a specific XP level to perform actions like renaming or enchanting items. As they continue to enchant an item on an anvil, the XP cost will increase.

Eventually, the price becomes too high, and the anvil shows the 'Too Expensive' error message, even if you have the required XP level. This can be quite annoying to players if they have the XP levels but still cannot make their tools stronger. Hence, Mojang must fix this error or completely remove it.

2) Bed too far away

Players should be able to sleep even if the bed is too far away (Image via Mojang Studios)

While Minecraft is a survival game and will pose all kinds of difficulties for the players, some of them feel quite pointless. One of them is when the game says that a bed is too far away and prevents players from sleeping. This is a minor inconvenience, but it can still be quite infuriating to not be able to quickly tap on the bed, even if it is far, and sleep to skip the night.

The fact that the game can detect a player's interaction with the bed should be enough for them to sleep. This particular feature might add a bit of realism to the game, but it feels quite useless, especially since the title has all kinds of fictional features as well.

3) Wandering traders spawn near base

Wandering traders can be annoying if they spawn inside a player's base (Image via Mojang Studios)

Though wandering traders can be quite annoying most of the time, it becomes much worse when they are inside a player's base. This is the only mob that spawns around the player randomly instead of being connected to a biome or structure. Hence, these creatures can frequently spawn inside a base.

Since wandering traders do not usually sell items that a player might want, their existence can become a nuisance in the house. Hence, Mojang must make changes to their spawning feature and only make them spawn when players are away from their base and exploring the world.

4) Every item gets destroyed by cactus

Even netherite items can get destroyed by a cactus (Image via Mojang Studios)

Cactus has the annoying feature of destroying all items if they touch the plant. This can feel quite unrealistic and even overwhelming at times. If a player dies in the desert and has a cactus around them, they might lose several items.

Furthermore, the cactus is extremely overpowered when it comes to vanishing items since it is one of the very few blocks that can destroy netherite-made items. Gear like netherite armor, weapons, and tools, which cannot be burnt by lava, will simply vanish once they collide with a cactus.

Mojang should make the cactus a bit less deadly, especially for dropped items.

