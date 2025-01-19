Minecraft players share interesting ideas to make copper more useful 

The Minecraft community often discusses many things in digital forums, and Reddit is one of the bigger ones where millions of fans talk about the sandbox game. A user, u/Sqiud1, made a post to discuss the uses that the game should add to copper. The post received a wide variety of ideas that could be implemented.

Copper is a common material found in the Minecraft Overworld. It spawns as copper ore, which drops raw copper when mined. Players can smelt raw copper to obtain copper ingots. These ingots can be used to craft blocks of copper, cut copper, spyglasses, and lightning rods.

Some fans want copper golem to be added (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/u/Sqiud1)

Although useful for some decorative purposes and for crafting specific items, many players feel that copper’s potential remains largely untapped. u/masovak suggested adding a copper golem that could oxidize, act as a mobile lightning rod, and glow temporarily after being struck by lightning.

One person replied to the comment saying that they hope it doesn’t hate humans. Then another person said it’s giving Don’t Starve vibes. For people who don’t get this reference, Don’t Starve is a survival game with rouge-like elements.

u/Scottagain19 expressed their desire for copper to be used in making lanterns, as they liked the design but found it hard to justify the high iron cost. u/LessThanLuek shared a strategy for using librarians to trade for lanterns, noting that they cost only one emerald each.

Redditors about copper blocks (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/u/Sqiud1)

u/Lognilael suggested that copper is already a good decorative block but proposed the return of improved goat horns and the addition of pipes made from copper to transport items more easily. Many people added to this comment.

One Redditor replied with excitement about the idea of an item pipeline that could be placed next to their rail system, while another emphasized the need for a more effective way to move items upward in the game.

u/hobosockmonkey proposed several uses for copper, including water pipes, item pipes, underwater redstone wires, batteries for storing power, and watermills to generate power, adding depth to the game. A few more users also shared their opinions.

More about copper in Minecraft

Copper is one of the biggest families of blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Copper ore spawns commonly in the Overworld in two batches. One in regular Minecraft biomes and one in dripstone caves, with layers 47 and 48 being the best spots to find it. It can be mined with at least a stone pickaxe, dropping raw copper, which can then be smelted into copper ingots.

Copper blocks oxidize over time, turning green unless waxed with honeycombs. Although decorative, fans feel copper could have more practical applications. The recent Reddit discussion shows how eager players are to see copper become more useful in Minecraft.

