"The dream has come true": Fans excited as copper golem makes a surprising return to Minecraft

The wait is finally over for many Minecraft players, and some can hardly believe it. Mojang Studios has listened to the community’s demands and announced more uses for copper. Since its initial addition to the game, players have been puzzled by the block’s limited functionality. Many had hoped it would mimic real-life copper by being usable for crafting tools and weapons.

The latest Minecraft beta and preview makes copper more useful by allowing players to craft tools, weapons, an entire armor set, and even an adorable copper golem, much to the community’s delight. Redditor u/himynameishi302 shared the news on the game’s subreddit, highlighting the arrival of copper items and weapons in the blocky world.

u/Glyph-Master-Raz said they’re genuinely curious about how copper armor will stack up against iron in terms of durability. They also wondered if the introduction of copper gear would affect how often copper ore spawns in the world. Interestingly, they speculated that the armor might oxidize over time with regular use, which could make room for some unique gameplay mechanics.

u/DigitalJedi850 echoed the curiosity, noting that while they have tons of copper, they’re worried the new armor might break too quickly. They also asked whether copper gear provides any unique perks, such as protection from airborne mobs, that would make it worth equipping.

u/MetaGear005 was both surprised and excited to see copper armor officially added to the game, noting that this has been a popular feature in mods for years. They also joked that obsidian armor could be next.

In response, u/Zachdaguy23 pointed out that obsidian is very fragile in real life and isn’t an actual ore, so it wouldn’t make much sense for it to be added as armor.

Redditors react to the addition of copper tools in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

u/JacodJoke123 responded by pointing out that since Minecraft already includes diamond armor—which isn’t realistic—adding obsidian armor wouldn’t be far-fetched. They argue that obsidian is tougher than diamond, so it would logically be stronger and more durable in-game. However, they also admit that both would be impractical choices in the real world.

u/Alexo_Alexa pointed out that in real life, diamond is actually very fragile when hit at certain angles, making it a poor choice for armor or tools. They used this to highlight the irony that despite this, Minecraft still uses diamond gear as one of the strongest in the game.

Copper golem and tools are coming to Minecraft

The copper golem is a small mob with a great function (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang released the 1.21.100.23 beta and preview for the Bedrock Edition adding copper weapons and tools such as shovels, swords, pickaxes, and more to the game. A copper chest and full armor set has been added as well, along with a cute copper golem that walks around and sorts items in the copper chest.

The addition of the copper golem is also a great sign as the developers might be planning to bring back older mobs who lost the Mob Vote. Many great mob ideas have been lost in this event and the idea of lost mobs coming back to the game is quite exciting.

