Mojang plans to make copper more useful in next Minecraft game drop

Mojang recently released a new Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview 1.21.100.23. In this beta version, the developers finally announced some of the main features they will be adding to the game's fall game drop. At first, they teased the fanbase with cryptic social media posts about something related to "CU". With the beta and preview, it was finally revealed that they were hinting at adding new copper-related features.

With the new copper-related features, it is clear that Mojang is now trying to make the earth mineral a lot more useful than ever. Here's how.

Minecraft copper will become more useful with these features in fall game drop

Copper golem and chest

Copper golem with its copper chest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The first two major features coming with the Minecraft fall game drop are the copper golem and copper chest. Copper golem was once a mob vote contender in Minecraft Live 2021, but it lost the competition to allay since the latter received the most votes.

After the mob lost, many fans were disappointed that it would never be added to the game. These fans can rejoice since the mob is now making a return as a permanent mob.

The copper golem will help players with sorting items in chests. When it spawns, it also comes with a copper chest automatically. When players come back to their base after an expedition, they can throw every treasure and loot in the copper chest, and the copper golem will automatically pick 16 items as a stack at once and place them in other regular chests in which that particular item is located.

Hence, if players sort the items for the first time in certain chests, they can leave any future sorting to copper golems.

Another way to craft copper chests is to use eight copper ingots around a chest on a crafting table.

Copper gears

Copper armor set with copper tools and weapons (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Apart from copper golems and chests, Mojang is also planning to bring copper tools, weapons, and armor sets to Minecraft with the fall drop. These copper gears will sit between stone and iron.

Since some players might fight copper sooner than iron, they will now be able to make gears that will be stronger than stone or leather and survive until they find iron.

Copper tools usually have better enchantability potential than diamond tools, but less than iron. Furthermore, copper armor has slightly lower enchantability than iron.

Since copper will be getting various new uses, Mojang also decided to add copper nuggets as an item.

