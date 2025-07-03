Minecraft Marketplace Summer Sale announced along with a free Hermitcraft Season 8 map download

The Minecraft Marketplace Summer Sale is here, and players are in for a treat as the developers have listed an array of worlds, maps, and items at a discount. It will feature over 100 items that are 33% off their usual prices, as well as certain packs that will feature a 75% discount every day. Additionally, gamers can also get their hands on a free Hermitcraft map.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Marketplace Summer Sale.

Minecraft Marketplace Summer Sale offers massive discounts and a free map to players

The Minecraft Marketplace Summer Sale features an array of popular add-ons and packs at significant discounts (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The Minecraft Marketplace Summer Sale is now live, offering players the chance to get their hands on worlds, maps, and items at a discount. The sale goes live on July 1 at 10 am PT and will be available until July 15 at 10 am PT. It will feature over 100 items at a 33% discount alongside certain items which will feature a 75% price cut.

Ad

Trending

Each day of the sale will include new doorbusters, a unique limited-time promotion that will feature popular add-ons and packs at discounts. These include adventures, mini-games, or worlds that players can engage in. The daily doorbusters will be available for 24 hours, with new packs replacing the existing ones after the period.

Players can head over to the Minecraft Marketplace to check out the items on sale and purchase worlds, packs, and maps for a discount. The sale includes featured packs such as the Animal Pack 500+ by Cyclone, Raft Survival by GoE-Craft, and the Creaking Expansion by Glorious Studios. All of these items are at a 75% discount and can be purchased from the store.

Ad

Additionally, Mojang is also giving away the Hermitcraft Season 8 map as part of the Summer Sale, allowing players to get their hands on the popular freebie based on the iconic Hermitcraft games. The map is based on Season 8 of the server and includes a wide range of megabases, minigames, and secrets that gamers can uncover.

Also read: Instead of Vibrant Visuals update, Minecraft Java is getting a different visual upgrade in the Chase the Skies update

Ad

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!