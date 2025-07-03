The good and the bad of Minecraft's next copper update

Mojang recently revealed various new copper-related features coming to Minecraft's next game drop in the fall. For several years, the community has discussed how copper does not have a lot of use in the game, even after the developers added new building blocks. With the next update, they are bringing some exciting features to make copper more useful than ever.

However, an argument can be made that some of these new features are great, while others are unimpressive. Here's the good and the bad of Minecraft's copper-related game drop

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Positives and negatives of Minecraft's next copper game drop

Positives of the Minecraft copper update

Copper golem and chest are one of the best features to arrive with the game drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang announced that the next game drop in the fall will feature copper golem and copper chest. The mob was originally a mob vote contender back in Minecraft Live 2021. After it loses to allay, it will make a permanent appearance in the game.

Whenever players spawn a copper golem, it will automatically spawn with its dedicated copper chest. The main purpose of the new mob is that it will help players sort items from the copper chest into normal chests.

Whenever players return from an expedition, they can place all the items in the copper chest. The copper golem will then slowly pick a certain item from the copper chest in stacks of 16, find which regular chest has that exact item, and place it. This way, players can see the new mob automatically sorting the items for them.

Copper golems will make item sorting a lot easier, which has been a headache for many players in the past.

Negatives of the Minecraft copper update

Copper tools, weapons, and armor sets will not be too useful (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

While copper golem and chest are a great addition, the same cannot be said for copper tools, weapons, and armor. The main reason is that it slots between stone and iron.

For many years, Minecraft players did not struggle too much while jumping from stone to iron. Though copper is more common than iron now, the latter is not so rare that it takes hours to find. Hence, an argument can be made that the jump from stone to iron gears is not so high that copper gears were needed in the game.

After getting stone gear, players quickly head down to the caves or travel on the surface to find tall mountains. In both these cases, they can easily find iron. Players can even create a simple iron farm to get loads of it.

Furthermore, since iron is a much better resource for making gear, it further reduces the importance of copper gears.

In conclusion, there are strong chances that these new copper gears might not be too useful.

