How to craft Minecraft copper chest

Mojang recently released brand new copper-related features for Minecraft's fall game drop. These features were first dropped in Bedrock Edition beta and preview version 1.21.100.23. The developers have added features like copper golems, chests, tools, weapons, and armor sets. While you can get a copper chest by creating a copper golem using a copper block and a carved pumpkin, you can also craft the storage block separately.
Here is a short guide to crafting a copper chest in Minecraft.
Steps to craft a copper chest in Minecraft
1) Craft a chest
First, you need to craft a regular chest. For those who are new to the game, a chest is a block that can store lots of items for you, but it can only stay in one place.
A simple chest is crafted by placing eight planks in the configuration shown above on the crafting table. This is an essential component to craft a copper chest.
2) Craft copper ingots
Once a chest is crafted, you need to find and smelt copper to get copper ingots. Copper is one of the most common ores that generate at various Y levels in Minecraft. Hence, even new players should not have a hard time looking for it.
After finding it, copper ore can be mined by a stone pickaxe to get raw copper. The raw copper items can then be placed in a furnace and smelted to get copper ingots.
3) Craft a new copper chest
Finally, once both ingredients are obtained, you can head to the crafting table and place the chest and copper ingots as shown in the picture above to craft the new copper chest in Minecraft.
Mind you that the copper chest will act as a regular chest if it is not paired with the new copper golem. Only the copper golem will be able to automatically interact with the chest and sort your items into other regular chests. Hence, it is best to craft more copper chests when you already have copper golems and their default chests.
