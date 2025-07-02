How to craft Minecraft copper chest

Mojang recently released brand new copper-related features for Minecraft's fall game drop. These features were first dropped in Bedrock Edition beta and preview version 1.21.100.23. The developers have added features like copper golems, chests, tools, weapons, and armor sets. While you can get a copper chest by creating a copper golem using a copper block and a carved pumpkin, you can also craft the storage block separately.

Ad

Here is a short guide to crafting a copper chest in Minecraft.

Steps to craft a copper chest in Minecraft

1) Craft a chest

Craft a chest first (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

First, you need to craft a regular chest. For those who are new to the game, a chest is a block that can store lots of items for you, but it can only stay in one place.

Ad

Trending

A simple chest is crafted by placing eight planks in the configuration shown above on the crafting table. This is an essential component to craft a copper chest.

2) Craft copper ingots

Raw copper can be obtained by mining and then smelted to receive copper ingots (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once a chest is crafted, you need to find and smelt copper to get copper ingots. Copper is one of the most common ores that generate at various Y levels in Minecraft. Hence, even new players should not have a hard time looking for it.

Ad

After finding it, copper ore can be mined by a stone pickaxe to get raw copper. The raw copper items can then be placed in a furnace and smelted to get copper ingots.

3) Craft a new copper chest

Chest and copper ingots can be combined to craft a copper chest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Finally, once both ingredients are obtained, you can head to the crafting table and place the chest and copper ingots as shown in the picture above to craft the new copper chest in Minecraft.

Ad

Mind you that the copper chest will act as a regular chest if it is not paired with the new copper golem. Only the copper golem will be able to automatically interact with the chest and sort your items into other regular chests. Hence, it is best to craft more copper chests when you already have copper golems and their default chests.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!