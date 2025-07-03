Item sorting in Minecraft will soon become a lot easier

When new players enter the world of Minecraft, they wander around and gather loads of new resources that will help them survive. After a while, however, their inventory gets full, and they create a chest to dump every item. A few hours into the gameplay, they are forced to create loads of chests and categorise the resources in each chest. This can feel like a chore to many players.

Thankfully, Mojang is adding copper golems and copper chests in Minecraft's fall game drop that will make sorting items a breeze in the block game.

How item sorting will become easier in Minecraft with the copper golem and the chest

Copper golem can automatically sort items in chests after taking them out from the copper chest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Copper golem is a brand-new mob coming to Minecraft in the game drop, arriving in the fall. Mojang teased the feature on their social media platforms before releasing the feature as an experiment in Bedrock Edition's beta and preview versions.

Copper golem was once a mob vote contender in 2021, but lost to allay, which was later added with an update. In 2025, Mojang decided to bring the copper golem as a confirmed mob to the game.

Like any other golem, players can summon the new mob by placing one block of copper and one carved pumpkin on top of it. Once spawned, it will also spawn with the new copper chest.

The primary goal of the copper golem is to pick items from copper chests and sort them into various regular chests in a certain vicinity. For example, if the copper chest is filled with various different items, the copper golem will pick one item from it, try to place it in either an empty regular chest or a chest with that same item.

Copper golem going towards a copper chest to check whether it has any items that need sorting (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

This massively helps players in sorting out items since Mojang essentially added a way to automate this process without players needing to create massive auto-sorting redstone contraptions.

For example, if players return from an expedition with their inventory filled with items, they can simply dump everything in the copper chest, and the copper golem will take care of the rest. It will automatically take items and place them in the chest where that same item is present.

