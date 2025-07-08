Minecraft fan points out glaring issue with new Vibrant Visuals upgrade

Minecraft recently got the long-awaited Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade that improves the game's lighting, shadows, reflection, and other aesthetics. The feature is currently available for the Bedrock Edition, and it seems Mojang needs to work on it a bit more because players are coming across some visual glitches and bugs. Some of them are minor, but others are quite difficult to ignore.
Redditor S_KSE posted an image on r/Minecraft, showing a concerning bug with the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade turned on. The user mentioned that this new feature makes water nearly invisible at night. While the picture shows the player inside a dark cave, they mentioned it was taken deep underwater. They also mentioned that it is very difficult to detect water in caves to jump into.
Vaerosi explained that they had to turn off Vibrant Visuals because while water looks great on the surface during the day, it becomes nearly invisible inside caves. Since they spend a lot of time mining, the constant issue of not being able to see pools or waterfalls made it too frustrating to keep playing with the setting enabled. They hope this gets fixed in a future update.
AmbassadorUpset9968 acknowledged how difficult caves can be when water is nearly invisible. They suggested that placing glowstone or torches might help improve visibility, but admitted it's still a frustrating experience overall.
Little-Acron-47 expressed strong frustration with the new lighting in the update. While they appreciated its beauty after heavily reducing the brightness — due to sensitivity — they were disappointed that water became practically invisible, even in daylight. They were excited for the update, but the visual issues turned out to be a major letdown.
Galactic_Geek pointed out another issue with the vibrant visuals setting; specifically, that the block selection outline, which usually highlights the block being targeted, becomes invisible. It's a small detail, but it greatly impacts usability, especially during building or mining.
fatguypauly sarcastically criticized Mojang, implying that despite being a full development team, they couldn’t produce decent shaders. Meanwhile, independent creators with far fewer resources; just a weekend and some pizza, have managed to make stunning shader packs for free.
The comment highlights the disappointment in Mojang’s visual upgrades compared to Minecraft community-made alternatives.
Vibrant Visuals is out for Minecraft Bedrock Edition
Vibrant Visuals is Mojang’s newest graphical upgrade for Minecraft, and it’s already making waves, both good and bad. Designed to overhaul the look of the blocky world without relying on shaders, this feature improves lighting, shadows, reflections, and even other visual aspects such as volumetric clouds and underwater light distortion.
Players will notice these small changes during the gameplay such as sunlight now spilling through leaves and water with realistic reflection. If there is one thing many players would agree with, it's how poor the water looked in the blocky world. However, it seems the developers need to iron out smaller bugs and glitches.
