Minecraft fan points out glaring issue with new Vibrant Visuals upgrade

Minecraft recently got the long-awaited Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade that improves the game's lighting, shadows, reflection, and other aesthetics. The feature is currently available for the Bedrock Edition, and it seems Mojang needs to work on it a bit more because players are coming across some visual glitches and bugs. Some of them are minor, but others are quite difficult to ignore.

Ad

Redditor S_KSE posted an image on r/Minecraft, showing a concerning bug with the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade turned on. The user mentioned that this new feature makes water nearly invisible at night. While the picture shows the player inside a dark cave, they mentioned it was taken deep underwater. They also mentioned that it is very difficult to detect water in caves to jump into.

Ad

Trending

Vaerosi explained that they had to turn off Vibrant Visuals because while water looks great on the surface during the day, it becomes nearly invisible inside caves. Since they spend a lot of time mining, the constant issue of not being able to see pools or waterfalls made it too frustrating to keep playing with the setting enabled. They hope this gets fixed in a future update.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/S_KSE from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

AmbassadorUpset9968 acknowledged how difficult caves can be when water is nearly invisible. They suggested that placing glowstone or torches might help improve visibility, but admitted it's still a frustrating experience overall.

Comment byu/S_KSE from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Little-Acron-47 expressed strong frustration with the new lighting in the update. While they appreciated its beauty after heavily reducing the brightness — due to sensitivity — they were disappointed that water became practically invisible, even in daylight. They were excited for the update, but the visual issues turned out to be a major letdown.

Galactic_Geek pointed out another issue with the vibrant visuals setting; specifically, that the block selection outline, which usually highlights the block being targeted, becomes invisible. It's a small detail, but it greatly impacts usability, especially during building or mining.

Ad

Redditors react to the bug with Vibrant Visuals update (Image via Reddit)

fatguypauly sarcastically criticized Mojang, implying that despite being a full development team, they couldn’t produce decent shaders. Meanwhile, independent creators with far fewer resources; just a weekend and some pizza, have managed to make stunning shader packs for free.

Ad

The comment highlights the disappointment in Mojang’s visual upgrades compared to Minecraft community-made alternatives.

Vibrant Visuals is out for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Vibrant Visuals is out for Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang Studios)

Vibrant Visuals is Mojang’s newest graphical upgrade for Minecraft, and it’s already making waves, both good and bad. Designed to overhaul the look of the blocky world without relying on shaders, this feature improves lighting, shadows, reflections, and even other visual aspects such as volumetric clouds and underwater light distortion.

Players will notice these small changes during the gameplay such as sunlight now spilling through leaves and water with realistic reflection. If there is one thing many players would agree with, it's how poor the water looked in the blocky world. However, it seems the developers need to iron out smaller bugs and glitches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!