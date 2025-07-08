Fan believes Minecraft has teased moobloom in recent YouTube short

Minecraft fans turn into internet sleuths whenever Mojang releases any promotional videos about updates. From finding small easter eggs to analyzing every pixel of the image or the video, players tend to look for any hints about possible upcoming items and mobs. The developers recently uploaded a short video on YouTube announcing the latest beta and preview, and some players are claiming that it contains a hint for the next major mob coming to the blocky world.

A Minecraft player, u/JonahplayzYT, posted a screenshot on the game’s subreddit showing the last few seconds of the short video. While nothing interesting was written on it, the user pointed out the two dandelions in the frame, suggesting it was a teaser for the moobloom mob that was showcased during the 2020 Mob Vote event. The original poster asked the community about their thoughts on this theory.

u/FentNGooon commented that while it might be possible, just two flowers in a short time does not confirm anything about a mob. The user added that if the developers had shown a cow, they’d have more reasons to believe in this theory. u/TemporaryFig88587 jokingly said that this is just a teaser for new dandelions that can grow on concrete blocks.

u/AntRexxx noted that the upcoming update might bring back three previously rejected mobs — copper golem, glare, and now moobloom — all in a single drop, and called it a nice surprise. For those unaware, glare was yet another mob that was revealed during the 2021 Mob Vote event.

Redditors react to the idea of Mojang teasing a new mob (Image via Reddit)

u/HowToChangeMyNamePlz replied warning others not to get their hopes up about the glare returning, saying people are setting themselves up for disappointment. They believe the Lady Agnes teaser was likely just a simple joke about regular mob spawning, not an actual hint.

Great updates for Minecraft

The copper golem is coming to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

2025 has been a great year for Minecraft, as the developers have released great game drops adding major and substantial content. The first drop introduced new variants of animal mobs and improved ambient effort for better immersion. A series of updates after that has changed the game and made it more fun.

For example, the new ghast variants, craftable saddles, and improved lead made exploration better. And now, the upcoming game drop will make copper more useful.

Players will be able to craft copper tools, weapons, and armor sets. Not only that, but the copper golem from the Mob Vote event is also coming to the game. This is why players are hoping to see more mobs from the event to be added in future updates.

