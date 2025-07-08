How Minecraft copper update could impact other resources in-game

Mojang will soon be releasing several copper-related features in the Minecraft fall game drop. These features include copper golem, copper chest, copper tools, copper armor parts, and copper sword. Since this earth mineral will receive gears for the first time, it can be said that these copper features will somewhat affect how other resources are used by players.
Here are some ways in which the Minecraft copper update will impact other resources' usage and importance.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
Ways in which the Minecraft copper update will impact existing in-game resources
Some players might entirely skip iron gears
Whenever players create a new world, the first major milestone that they aim to reach is to find diamonds, simply because of how rare and powerful they are.
As of now, players start by chopping wood and creating wooden tools, then quickly ditching them for stone tools, and then to iron tools before heading down into the depths for diamonds. This is the natural progression in the current scenario. While moving forward, players usually find ample iron to create a full iron armor set along with other tools like a shovel, an axe, a sword, etc.
However, with the copper update, Mojang will be adding copper gears right above stone and below iron. Since most players will still be keen on getting diamonds, they might skip most iron gears like shovels, axes, swords, and armor parts. This is because they would try to jump directly from copper to diamond, with the only in-between bridge being an iron pickaxe, which is essential to mining diamond ore.
Hence, there is a strong possibility that some players might skip making most iron gears since they might aim directly for diamonds while surviving and fighting in copper armor and sword.
Stone gears lose a lot of importance
Since copper gears will sit between stone and iron gears, there is also a strong chance that stone gears will lose some of their importance. Stone gears themselves are not too useful since players quickly shift to iron. However, if players were unable to find iron, they continued to use stone gears for various purposes.
Now, since Mojang will be adding copper gears, a material that is much more easily accessible than iron, there is a chance that players will quickly shift to copper and leave their stone gears behind a lot sooner.
