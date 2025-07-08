5 best Minecraft mobs to keep in your base

There are loads of mobs that can help you in Minecraft. Some of them can fight battles for you, while others can manage your resources so that you can focus on more important tasks. Hence, some of these mobs are worth keeping in your base since they can protect you or help you progress by taking some load off you.

Here are some of the best Minecraft mobs to keep in your base.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 5 mobs worth keeping in your Minecraft base

1) Cat

Cat is a great mob that can keep creepers away from a base (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Cats are one of the most favorite pets in Minecraft. Many even prefer them to keeping a wolf. Cats are peaceful and shy creatures that will run away from you when they are untamed. Once tamed, they follow you and can be commanded to sit or stand at your command.

The reason why cats are worth keeping in your base is that they actively repel creepers. Creepers are one of the most iconic but most annoying hostile creatures. They can sneak up on you and blow themselves up, hurting you and also destroying blocks. These hostile monsters are essentially scared of cats and will not come near them. Hence, if multiple cats are placed around the base, creepers will not come near the settlement.

2) Wolf

Wolf is a great pet that can help you fight off any hostile creature (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Wolves are one of the most beloved pets in Minecraft. They are a great companion to have in the base, especially if the area is under attack by a few easy-level mobs and you need help defeating them. Wolves can attack almost any entity provided their master hits them, but they can also chase down skeletons automatically.

Since wolves can help you tackle any entity, they are considered a great addition to one's base.

3) Copper Golem (Upcoming in the fall game drop)

Copper golem can help you sort out items in chests (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Copper golem is a friendly mob that will soon be added with the Minecraft fall game drop. This mob was first a mob vote candidate who lost to allay, but it will now be added as a permanent mob. This creature is one of the best mobs to have in a base since it helps you sort items between chests.

A copper golem can open a copper chest, take out any item, and then place that item in either an empty chest or in a chest which already contains that same item. This way, you can simply dump everything in copper chests, and copper golems will sort out the items based on which chest they are present in.

4) Iron Golem

Iron golems are great soldier-like creatures that help you defeat enemies (Image via SCoppportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Iron golems are strong and tall soldier-like mobs whose sole purpose is to protect an area, particularly where players and villagers are located. They naturally spawn as protectors of villagers, but you can also spawn one to protect yourself. They can easily kill lower-level mobs like zombies, skeletons, and spiders.

Hence, they are considered to be great mobs to have near a base. You can spawn loads of them so that they keep monsters away and base clean.

5) Horse

A horse can help you travel anywhere without running out of hunger or stamina (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Horses have always been one of the best transportation creatures in Minecraft. You can sit on a horse and ride for hours without losing hunger or speed. Almost every single player wants this creature in a regular survival world to explore more.

Hence, a horse is almost a must-have in a Minecraft base, simply because it allows you to quickly mount it and run thousands of blocks within hours.

