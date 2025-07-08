5 best Minecraft mobs to keep in your base

There are loads of mobs that can help you in Minecraft. Some of them can fight battles for you, while others can manage your resources so that you can focus on more important tasks. Hence, some of these mobs are worth keeping in your base since they can protect you or help you progress by taking some load off you.
Here are some of the best Minecraft mobs to keep in your base.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
List of 5 mobs worth keeping in your Minecraft base
1) Cat
Cats are one of the most favorite pets in Minecraft. Many even prefer them to keeping a wolf. Cats are peaceful and shy creatures that will run away from you when they are untamed. Once tamed, they follow you and can be commanded to sit or stand at your command.
The reason why cats are worth keeping in your base is that they actively repel creepers. Creepers are one of the most iconic but most annoying hostile creatures. They can sneak up on you and blow themselves up, hurting you and also destroying blocks. These hostile monsters are essentially scared of cats and will not come near them. Hence, if multiple cats are placed around the base, creepers will not come near the settlement.
2) Wolf
Wolves are one of the most beloved pets in Minecraft. They are a great companion to have in the base, especially if the area is under attack by a few easy-level mobs and you need help defeating them. Wolves can attack almost any entity provided their master hits them, but they can also chase down skeletons automatically.
Since wolves can help you tackle any entity, they are considered a great addition to one's base.
3) Copper Golem (Upcoming in the fall game drop)
Copper golem is a friendly mob that will soon be added with the Minecraft fall game drop. This mob was first a mob vote candidate who lost to allay, but it will now be added as a permanent mob. This creature is one of the best mobs to have in a base since it helps you sort items between chests.
A copper golem can open a copper chest, take out any item, and then place that item in either an empty chest or in a chest which already contains that same item. This way, you can simply dump everything in copper chests, and copper golems will sort out the items based on which chest they are present in.
4) Iron Golem
Iron golems are strong and tall soldier-like mobs whose sole purpose is to protect an area, particularly where players and villagers are located. They naturally spawn as protectors of villagers, but you can also spawn one to protect yourself. They can easily kill lower-level mobs like zombies, skeletons, and spiders.
Hence, they are considered to be great mobs to have near a base. You can spawn loads of them so that they keep monsters away and base clean.
5) Horse
Horses have always been one of the best transportation creatures in Minecraft. You can sit on a horse and ride for hours without losing hunger or speed. Almost every single player wants this creature in a regular survival world to explore more.
Hence, a horse is almost a must-have in a Minecraft base, simply because it allows you to quickly mount it and run thousands of blocks within hours.
Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:
- 5 best Minecraft merch for students
- Why is the Minecraft Action & Stuff addon so popular and worth trying?
- Is Minecraft Optifine 1.21.7 available for download?
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!