Is Minecraft Optifine 1.21.7 available for download?

Mojang recently released Minecraft 1.21.7, a follow-up hotfix update after the Chase the Skies game drop. This hotfix brings several bug fixes and some new features like the Lava Chicken music disc and the Dennis painting. Soon after Mojang releases any update, the modding community starts working on updating their own mods and making them compatible with the latest version. One of them is OptiFine.

OptiFine is one of the most popular performance mods out there. It drastically optimizes the game's chunk rendering system, boosting FPS so that players can run other intensive mods or shaders.

As of now, OptiFine has not officially released a stable mod version for Minecraft 1.21.7. However, they have released a preview version. Here is everything to know about it.

OptiFine is under development for Minecraft 1.21.7

Development progress for Minecraft OptiFine 1.21.7

Minecraft OptiFine 1.21.7 development is 75% complete (Image via Discord/OptiFine)

OptiFine is a performance mod that can be directly downloaded from their official website. When players head to this website and select the "Downloads" tab. They will notice that the latest mod version for Minecraft 1.21.7 is a preview version.

This clearly means that the mod's developers have started working on the mod update, but they are not yet finished.

OptiFine's development progress can also be regularly checked on their official Discord server. As of now, their server shows that they have skipped the mod development for 1.21.5 and 1.21.6, and are directly working on 1.21.7 now. They have completed 75% of their development and are now only fixing a few bugs before releasing a stable version for Minecraft 1.21.7.

How to download and install Minecraft OptiFine 1.21.7 preview version

Minecraft OptiFine 1.21.7 preview version can be downloaded and installed (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || OptiFine)

If players are keen on downloading and trying out the preview version of Minecraft OptiFine 1.21.7, they can do so since the beta versions are out. Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the preview versions:

Head to OptiFine's official website. Select the download section and under "Minecraft 1.21.7, open the preview versions. Select the latest preview version and hit download. The website will open an advertisement that helps developers earn, after which players can skip the ad and head to the final downloading page. Hit download to get the OptiFine preview version. Open the installer and check whether the setup found the correct Minecraft directory path. Hit install. Close the installer and open the Minecraft official launcher. In the launcher's Java Edition section, find the OptiFine modded game version from the drop-down menu.

