Minecraft player suggests a more meaningful crafting recipe for eye of ender

Minecraft has been around for over 15 years, and yet, players continue to come up with new ideas to make the gameplay more interesting. This is mainly because one can play the game however they wish since it doesn't have a linear storyline. One of the goals that takes some effort is reaching the End dimension, which requires the eye of ender. But what if Mojang Studios were to make getting this item more difficult?

A Minecraft gamer and Reddit user u/billwharton suggested the interesting idea of making the eye of ender more difficult to craft. The user reasoned that making the player do more things before the end fight would make all the loot that comes with it more worthwhile.

However, they felt some players may not like the idea and would want to get elytra and shulker boxes earlier and with less effort.

u/ASAP_Flute said that if this were the case, then fighting the ender dragon should also be made more difficult. u/lupowo jokingly replied that the real challenge of a boss fight is finding all the materials needed to craft the ender eye.

u/Mac_Rat pointed out that including echo shards in a crafting recipe would be a bad idea since they're non-renewable and usually quite limited in number. They added that the eyes of the ender already have an important use in crafting ender chests, so using them for other recipes could create unnecessary resource strain.

Redditors react to the idea of making the eye of ender in Minecraft more difficult to craft (Image via Reddit)

The original poster replied, saying the developers would have to make them more common, forcing players to get echo shards in every ancient city to craft the eye of ender.

However, u/notwiththeflames opined that echo shards would still be non-renewable, making them quite rare.

Small tweaks in Minecraft make a big difference

Copper golem is coming soon to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The small changes suggested by the user in the post might appear simple on the surface, but they would have a major impact on the gameplay experience.

For example, the latest game drop tweaked the properties of the lead, allowing players to connect multiple mobs, even attaching them to boats. This has led to the creation of some very interesting contraptions, such as helicopters and hot air balloons.

The upcoming game drop is focused on improving copper by giving it more uses, which is a much-needed change. This resource was mostly used for decorative purposes, and as such, its potential was wasted. Thankfully, the developers saw that and after the update, players can make copper armor, tools, weapons, and even a copper golem.

