New Minecraft leash upgrades finally arrive to Bedrock Edition in the latest beta and preview

Mojang recently released a new Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview version, in which they added new leash mechanics as a test feature. This new leash mechanics will arrive in the second game drop of 2025. The developers completely changed how the leash works, allowing players to use it in various new ways.

Here is everything to know about the new leash mechanics added as a test feature in Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview 1.21.90.20.

All details about the new leash mechanics in the latest Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview

Two mobs can be leashed together. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One of the biggest changes leashes received in 1.21.90.20 beta and preview version is that two entities can be leashed to one another. This means that any two leashable mobs can be leashed together. Their random movements will pull each other around, but the leash will never break, unless one of them is provoked.

Another major change that arrived is that any entity, like boats, sniffers, camels, pigs, cows, sheep, etc., can be directly leashed to a happy ghast. Since the happy ghast is an upcoming flying mob that players can control with a harness, players will soon be able to easily transport mobs.

Shears can also be used to snap any kind of leash from a mob. This can prevent players from killing wandering traders for their leashes. The tool can be used to cut leashes between two mobs, leashes tied to an entity and a fence, and even leashes tied to a happy ghast.

Happy ghasts and other entities can be connected via a leash. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Lastly, leash's overall physics when it is connected to an entity has massively improved. A leashed mob's movement is much more predictable and natural. When a leashed mob is in the air, the leash will not extend too low to the ground. Leashes will also break from an entity after 12 blocks rather than 10 blocks. In the case of happy ghasts, it will break off after 16 blocks.

Conclusion

These leash changes will drastically change how players interact with mobs and progress in Minecraft. As of now, these changes are only test features in both Java and Bedrock snapshot and preview versions. They will soon be released in the next game drop.

